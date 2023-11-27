Though the majority of Lethal Company’s threats will rip you to shreds in seconds, there are some scenarios where you’ll still be kicking after suffering damage. When this occurs, you’ll want to know how to heal in Lethal Company; or, better yet, if it’s even possible.

Can You Heal in Lethal Company? Answered

While it isn’t possible to heal using an item or by avoiding damage for a fixed period of time, your character does heal in-between days and shifts.

This means that you’ll need to survive a given day and return to your ship before your character’s health will be restored. Otherwise, you can let yourself be killed and wait to respawn on your ship at the start of the next Day, upon which you’ll have all of your health back.

Can You Bring Dead Players Back to Life?

Image Source: Zeekerss

Other than that though, there isn’t a way to heal an injured or dead character in Lethal Company.

If you suffer damage, your only courses of action are to proceed with the game using extreme caution or return to the ship for your own safety. Should you choose the former and suffer enough damage to die, you won’t be able to respawn or be brought back to life until the next round. At best, another player can bring your body back to the ship in order to avoid the body retrieval charge at the end of the round.

How to Track and Prevent Damage in Lethal Company

With all of this in mind, there are some actions you can take to limit the amount of damage you take in Lethal Company.

For starters, always be aware of your current health. This is displayed via the silouhette of your character shown in the top left corner of the screen. It has a grey color and outline when you’re at full health, but turns red if you take damage.

You can also carefully consider how dangerous each monster you encounter is. If a creature’s threat level is high, it’s best to keep your distance from them as much as possible. If they’re less dangerous, you can weigh up whether it’s worth tempting an attack from them by getting near them.

Likewise, make sure that you limit how much noise you make by crouching if you’re low on health. Doing so reduces the chance of an enemy detecting and attacking you, which in turn means you’re less likely to take damage while looking for scrap to sell.

Finally, keep an eye on your surroundings. One of the easiest ways to take damage is by wandering into the territory of a monster that would otherwise leave you alone. Look up occasionally to avoid walking under a Snare Flea, and avoid walking into the webbing of a Bunker Spider to ensure they don’t see you as prey.

Will Other Healing Options Be Added to Lethal Company?

As for whether or not other healing options will be added to the game, it all depends on how solo developer Zeekerss wants to alter or change the title before its 1.0 version releases.

Lethal Company only released via Early Access back in October, so it’s far from being a complete product. It will see several changes and tweaks in the coming months and years, with said changes being based on what player feedback Zeekerss does and doesn’t want to take into account.

The lack of healing items could become something that’s addressed in an upcoming patch; or, it could remain an integral part of the game, ramping up the difficulty and sense of terror. We can’t say for certain which it is right now, and likely won’t be able to until the 1.0 version of the game releases.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to heal in Lethal Company. If you have other questions about the game, check out our relevant articles down below. We’ve covered the game extensively since its early access release, and likely have exactly what you’re looking for.