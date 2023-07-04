How to Get & Use Treasure Map in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The One Man’s Treasure is the most expensive valuable item you can acquire in Final Fantasy 16. Unfortunately, it is difficult to find, and you must locate the Treasure Map first to discover this elusive object. If you need help finding both items, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can tell your their exact locations!

Treasure Map Location in FF16

You can find the Treasure Map beside a dead body in the Great Southern Gate plain in the Kingdom of Waloed. There are two close Obelisks in the area that you can use: Eistla and Ravenwit Walls. Regardless of the path you take, you must pass through the Akashic-infested field to reach this location.

The remains of the dead knight will be slumped on a broken wooden structure beside the cliff face. You will see a sparkling item on the ground near the body, and you can hold the X button to pick it up.

Final Fantasy 16 One Man’s Treasure Location

Once you have the Treasure Map, you must head back to the Storm continent and travel to the Dhalmekian Republic. The One Man’s Treasure is hidden in the Titan’s Wake area, and you can teleport to the Obelisk at the Gilded Path to reach it.

You will encounter a group of Goblins and a Hill Gigas guarding the treasure chest, and you must defeat all of them to claim your reward. Since the Hill Gigas is a large enemy, I recommend using Garuda‘s skills to reduce the monster’s Will Gauge and stagger it quickly.

The One Man’s Treasure can be sold to a merchant for 100,000 Gil, and as long as you don’t buy expensive Orchestrion Rolls, you don’t need to worry about money anymore! However, if you still need more gold in your wallet, I suggest hunting down some Notorious Marks from the Hunt Board. Although you must defeat formidable foes, killing these monsters can bring you a lot of Renown and Gil in Final Fantasy 16.

