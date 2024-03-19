How to Get and Use Steel Bars in Lightyear Frontier

Steel Bars can come in handy later in the game when you need to upgrade your mech substantially. Find out below how to make Steel Bars in Lightyear Frontier and how to use them.

How to Make and Use Steel Bars in Lightyear Frontier

Steel Bars become available to craft after you have made a Furnace and unlocked Iron Bars. The Furnace is unlocked by crafting Stone Dust at the Grinder. Once you have the Furnace, you can make all sorts of metal crafting ingredients! Steel Bars are crafted at the Furnace using the following ingredients:

Iron Bar x 1

Coal x 2

If you haven’t made Iron Bars yet, you can do so at the Furnace using Iron Ore harvested from Stepstone Peak, Mountainside Coast, and Yellow Forest. Combine Iron Ore with Coal harvested from Pine Heights, The Meadows, Yellow Forest, Mountainside Coast, Stepstone Peak, Lowland Plains or Edge Cliffs.

Steel Bars can be used to produce many recipes and upgrades including:

Steel Frame

Steel Electronics

Steel Parts

Wheelbarrow

Grill

Mansion

Vacuum Harvester Width II Upgrade

Lock On Targets III Upgrade

Vacuum Harvester Power II Upgrade

Hydro Splash Size II Upgrade

You won’t get very far without crafting Steel Bars as the upgrades to your mech are essential for unlocking the entire map. You will need an upgraded Vacuum Harvester and Irrigation Hose to clear areas such as Lowland Plains and Mountainside Coast.

So now you have Steel Bars in Lightyear Frontier, you can upgrade your mech to explore further. You can also add decor and buildings to your homestead and increase its coziness rating. This will boost many aspects of your game from finding resources to increasing Spike Saw damage.

For more Lightyear Frontier hints and tips check out how to unlock the Merchant and find every ruins location.

