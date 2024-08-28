If you’re lost on how to get to this important location, then we will tell you the quickest and easiest way to get to Windrest Bridge in Black Myth Wukong. This is one of the main locations of Chapter 2 in the game, so it is important to know where to find it!

How to Get to Windrest Bridge in Black Myth Wukong

The Windrest Bridge is in the Yellow Wind Formation, in Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong. You will get to Yellow Wind Formation right after beating the Tiger Vanguard boss. Once it has been defeated, you can head down the steps and exit the temple where the boss fight took place.

Right outside the temple, you should see an area with a path leading towards the top. Take the path and get ready to defend yourself against the attacks of both a Rat Soldier and a Rat Archer, so be swift to take them out. There are a few items and herbs to gather in the area if you want.

Image Source: Game Science

Continue on to the path heading up, and at the top of it, you should find the Windrest Bridge shrine. You should see a bridge right beyond it, that’s where you are heading next.

What To Do In Windrest Bridge

Heading into Windrest, you should be very careful. The place is filled with enemies just waiting to ambush you. There are even new types that you haven’t met before, like the Imperial Guard. Advance through the village and be sure to check the houses for items. Be careful of the arch in the center of the village. Three Rat Guards will be there to ambush you and they can be quite dangerous in a group.

Your goal is to reach the gate of the village. From there be careful of several enemies that will try to jump you one more time. Keep following the path and you should reach another Keeper’s shrine, that of Windrest Hamlet Shrine.

That’s all we have for you on how to get to Windrest Bridge in Black Myth Wukong. But there are plenty more articles if you want, check out our guides on how to deal with archers and how to beat Yellowbrow.

