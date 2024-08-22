Archers can be an annoyance in many games thanks to their ability to hit you from a distance. Black Myth: Wukong’s lack of a way to attack from range can make them particularly hazardous, as you’ll have to find ways to deal with them in situations where getting close isn’t always an option. Here’s how to deal with archers in Black Myth: Wukong.

How to Deal With Archers in Black Myth: Wukong

The most obvious option for taking care of archers is to find a way to get close. If they’re on the same level as you, this is a relatively simple affair, but if they’re higher up it’s always worth trying to find a way up to them. This isn’t always possible, but if you can make archers a priority, then you’ll be able to take care of the melee combatants without taking shots.

The Staff Spin is perhaps the most useful tool in your arsenal when it comes to dealing with archers, as it will deflect any arrows coming your way. Upgrading it to the Mobile Spin will let you use the ability on the move, letting you close the distance without taking hits.

The thrust stance is a great option for taking them down due to its increased range compared to the other stances you’ll have access to. You won’t be able to unlock the stance until you hit level 20, but it can help a lot in situations where you can close the distance without quite getting close enough. In particular, the charge attack will extend the range to around 15 metres.

Finally, don’t underestimate the Cloud Step spell, which turns Wukong invisible and leaves a decoy. This will distract archers long enough for you to close the distance. Level it up to get Gallop (move faster while invisible), Converging Clouds (increases the length of invisibility), and Ruse (increases the health of the decoy) and your foes will keep peppering your decoy with arrows while you sneak up close for the kill.

That’s all there is to know about how to deal with archers in Black Myth Wukong. For more, check out our guides on all Chapter 3 secrets, and how to find all Horse Guai locations.

