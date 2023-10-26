How to Get Surge Trophy in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 features 42 trophies that you can unlock, and among them is the Surge silver trophy. If you need help unlocking this achievement, here are a few tips to complete the challenge.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Surge Trophy Guide

You can unlock the Surge trophy by using Symbiote abilities 25 times while in the Symbiote Surge mode. Like the Hang Ten achievement, you do not need to accomplish this in one go and can do it over time.

If you don’t know, Symbiote Surge is a powerful ability you can activate by pressing the L3 and R3 buttons simultaneously. You will unlock this ability after obtaining the Symbiote from Harry and infiltrating a Hunter base during the Flames Have Been Lit main mission.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

To enter this special mode, you must fill up your Symbiote Surge Meter. You can find it at the top right corner of the screen underneath the Web-shooter bar. It has a bright golden color, and you can fill the meter up by beating enemies.

Before the upgrade, Symbiote Surge will only last around 10 seconds. However, you can unlock certain skills to increase Symbiote Surge’s duration and rate gain:

Surge: Don’t Resist – Increase rate gain for Symbiote Surge Meter.

Surge: Alien Harmony – The Symbiote Surge mode lasts significantly longer.

Ultimate Assist – Increases rate gain for Mega Venom Blast and Symbiote Surge Meters.

Since Symbiote Surge can only last for a limited time, I highly recommend looking for a large group of enemies. Besides fighting against criminals, you can also wait until the end game, where numerous Symbiotes will spawn around the city. You may want to attempt clearing out Symbiote Nests since you must fight numerous waves of monsters that relentlessly attack you.

Once you obtain the Surge trophy, you can try unlocking other achievements in Spider-Man 2. Another difficult challenge you need to accomplish is the Soar trophy, where you need to glide from the Financial District to Astoria.