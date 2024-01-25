How to Get Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded

Does everything in this game have "shroud" in their name?

You will find many different creatures while roaming under the shroud, some more disgusting than others. However, if you want the precious materials they drop, you’ll have to get your hands dirty.

This is especially true when it comes to getting Shroud Sacks, so we prepared a few tips to help you collect them and save you time for more important tasks in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Your primary source of Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded will be the flower-like monsters you can find under the shroud. They start appearing once you venture outside the Springlands, and I found them most reliably in the shrouded valley east of the Revelwood Ancient Spire.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Even though they are often relatively high-level compared to other creatures in those areas, you can beat them fairly quickly. If you have healing skills or good enough passive regeneration, you can even face-tank them most of the time and two or three-shot them using a sword with high cutting damage.

Also, Shroud Sacks can spawn as loose loot or in chests around the map in Enshrouded. However, these spawns are extremely rare, and I’ve barely found a couple of them this way. So, I advise you to farm the blue flower monsters if you ever find yourself in need of Shroud Sacks.

What Are Shroud Sacks Used for in Enshrouded?

The most important craft you’ll need Shroud Sacks for in Enshrouded is the Advanced Glider. In total, you’re looking at eight sacks at most. Besides that, you can also craft Shroud Arrows with them, but they aren’t really that strong, and farming sacks to craft them isn’t worth the time.

That concludes this guide on how to get and what to use Shroud Sacks for in Enshrouded. If you liked this guide and want to learn more about the game, check out the rest of the guides we have here on Twinfinite. Some, including our list of beginner tips and tricks, are conveniently linked just below.