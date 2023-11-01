How to Get Rhiyes Mount & Other Rewards in the FFXIV Fall Guys Collab Event

One of the biggest and most vibrant events to hit the Gold Saucer circuit in Final Fantasy XIV is the Fall Guys collaboration event, which debuted yesterday with the release of Patch 6.51.

Players are flocking to take part in colorful obstacle courses and win a mountain of fun prizes, including a mount. If you’re wondering how to get it, here’s our handy guide for how to get the Rhiyes Mount and other rewards in the FFXIV Fall Guys Collab event.

How to Participate in the Fall Guys Collab Event in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

To unlock and access the Fall Guys Collab event, you’ll need to head over to the Gold Saucer and look for a familiar face named Lewena. She’ll be sitting in her same spot in Entrance Square at (X:4.8, Y:6.1), with a new quest called “Just Crowning Around”.

Completing the quest will bring you to a new, separate lobby area known as Blunderville Square. This is where all matters related to the Fall Guys Collab event are done, specifically queueing for the instanced obstacle courses, claiming prizes, and general info about the event itself.

Speak to the Blunderville Registrar (X:3.3, Y:3.1) at the counter on the left side of Blunderville Square to queue into the next instance. There are three levels of obstacle courses to overcome, with the crown as the grand prize at the end of the third round, in very similar fashion to Fall Guys OG.

Participating and/or qualifying in each round will get you a special currency specifically for the event called ‘MGF’, as well as sums of traditional MGP. Your accrued MGF is what you can use towards all prizes on offer, and it’s relatively easy to earn MGF with a few attempts at the courses.

Participation in each round gets you 50 MGF by default (and 680 MGP). Qualifying in the first round gets you a total of 100 MGF (and 800 MGP). The second round will net you 150 MGF (and 910 MGP), and so forth.

To get back to Blunderville Square later on, simply speak to one of the Blunderville Attendants found around the Gold Saucer, decked in their Fall Guys best.

How to Get the Rhiyes Mount & Other Prizes in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

As you rack up your pile of MGF tokens, you can go to the MGF Trader (X:3.8, Y:3.1) at the counter on the right side of the room to browse and pick your desired rewards. One of the biggest among them is the Rhiyes Mount, which is a bright pink robotic rhino straight from the original Fall Guys game. Like many of the other main prizes it costs 410 MGF. Simply whip out your tokens, purchase the Rhiyes Identification Key (seen above), and you can unlock it like any other mount in the game.

Other prizes up for grabs include a very colorful and sparkly Fall Guys-themed glamour outfit, complete with one of two variations of the classic crown, a silly-looking knit cap, a hoodie, track pants, and sneakers. Each piece costs 410 MGF and must be purchased separately.

There’s also the Pink Bean and Pegwin minions, which each costs 350 MGF, the very cute “Embracing Blunders” emote (410 MGF), the “Everybody Falls (Fall Guys Theme)” Orchestrion Roll (220 MGF), as well as an assortment of Framer’s Kits for your Adventurer Plates and Furnishings to decorate your abode.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The FFXIV x Fall Guys Collab Event is going on until Sunday, December 31, 2023, so players have a solid two months to get their obstacle runs in. However, if you do miss the initial event for whatever reason, don’t fret as it has been confirmed that the event’s activities will return periodically later on.

That concludes our guide for how to get the Rhiyes mount and other rewards in the FFXIV Fall Guys Collab event. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’ve been enjoying the new event so far.

