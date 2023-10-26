Final Fantasy XIV has a vibrant abundance of mounts for players to embark on collecting, and they range from terrifying to adorable, and everything in between. Hands down one of the cutest mounts released to date is the Silkie Mount, and many want to get their hands on it the moment they see it.

If you’re wondering how and where exactly this fluffy and regal rodent comes from, here is our handy guide for how to get the Silkie Mount in FFXIV.

Where to Find the Silkie Mount in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Getting the Silkie mount requires you to unlock the first Variant dungeon added to the game, which is called the Sil’dihn Subterrane. To do this, you’ll need to find the entire MSQ for Endwalker (up to Patch 6.25), and then go pick up the quest called “An Odd Job”, which is given by an NPC named Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X:12, Y:13.4).

It’s a quick turnaround that will then offer the “A Key to the Past” quest, which is given by the nearby female Roegadyn NPC named Shallow Moor. Once you do, you’ll travel to Central Thanalan, where the crumbling entrance to the Sil’dihn Subterrane is found. When the quest is completed, you’ll officially have the Variant (or “Normal”) version of this unique dungeon unlocked.

What makes it unique is that, unlike regular dungeons, there are not one but twelve different routes you can take through it. They’re not necessarily obvious, though, as some are simply a matter of making a difference choice at a checkpoint. Moving one statue instead of another, pulling a different lever, etc.

Through each different route you’ll also find a special Survey Record Entry that will be added to your V&C Dungeon Finder menu. Upon completing all 12 routes in the Sil’dihn Subterrane, and subsequently obtaining all 12 of these records, you’ll unlock the achievement, “Dig Deep: The Sil’dihn Subterrane”. This awards you with the Silkie Mount, which you can redeem straight from your Achievements menu.

That concludes our guide for how to get the Silkie Mount in FFXIV.

