How to Get Red Death Reformed Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2

Lock and load.
Wondering how to get the Red Death Reformed exotic pulse rifle in Destiny 2? This is one of the many new exotic weapons to land alongside The Final Shape expansion.

How Do You Get Destiny 2 Red Death Reformed Exotic Pulse Rifle?

As per users on the Destiny 2 subreddit, to get the Red Death Reformed exotic pulse rifle you need to unlock it from The Final Shape season pass.

That said, we don’t yet know which level of the battle pass the Red Death pulse rifle will unlock at. As an exotic-level weapon, though, it’ll likely be quite far into the progression tree. Once we know for sure, we’ll update this guide accordingly.

Red death Reformed
byu/Abdur-Rafay3985 indestiny2

The grind you’ll need to partake in is bound to be worth it, though. The Red Death Reformed exotic pulse rifle looks to be one of Destiny 2’s best weapons. It has a base power level of 1,903 and especially excels in its range, stability, impact, and reload speed.

We don’t know what the Red Death’s base perks are yet, but its trait has been leaked on Reddit. Called Redemption, its final killing blow will cure you and increase your reload speed, also curing nearby teammates after your next reload.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Red Death Reformed exotic pulse rifle in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. For more, check out how to get the Hazardous Propulsion Exotic Titan chest armor and the best Prismatic Hunter builds.

