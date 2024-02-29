How to Get Raise/Arise Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Chances are your party members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are going to get knocked out at least once, and if you played Final Fantast VII Remake, then you know your best option is to use Raise or Arise on them. But where can you find this top-tier Materia?

Can You Get Raise/Arise Materia in FF7 Rebirth? Answered

Well, we have some good news for you: It is indeed possible to get Raise and Arise via Revival Materia in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The only catch is that you need to advance the story until you gain access to the Corel Region and then make your way to Corel proper in Chapter 7.

After you reach Corel, head to point shown on the map above. Once there, you’ll find an opening in the railing that lets you hop down onto the roof of a house and onto an overlook with some Green Materia.

Image Credit: square Enix

Grab it, and you’ll be the new owner of some super useful Revival Materia.

Can You Get More Revival Materia in FF7 Rebirth? Answered

The only catch is that this is the only Revival Materia you can find, or at least it is based on our own playthrough. Across nearly 150 hours of playtime, we never found any other Revival Materia sitting out in the world.

This isn’t to say it’s impossible to get more though. After you find the Revival Materia in Corel, you can then purchase more from any vending machine for 3,000 Gil. While pricey, it’s still better than having to rely on only one party member to sling Raise and Arise in the heat of battle.

How to Revive Party Members Without Raise and Arise in FF7 Rebirth

Image Credit: Square Enix

With all of that said, there are other ways to revive your party if you don’t have the MP to use Raise and Arise in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

For starters, you can use the Phoenix Summon to revive allies. Its Summon Abilities include both Reraise and Arise, and they only require two ATB charges to fire off. These abilities are only available so long as you collect all the Divine Intel in the Junon Region though, so make sure you do so at your earliest convenience.

It’s also easy to use revival items like Phoenix Down and Phoenix Draft to bring your party members back into the fold. The former can be bought from any item vendor in the game, while the later can be transmuted via the item transmuter so long as you have 3 Numinous Ashes, 1 Pearl of Ginger Root, and 1 Beast Talon.

Finally, you can use Reraise Materia that applies an auto-revive to whichever party member you use it on. They can then revive immediately the first time they die during the battle sans any revival items.

Bear in mind, though, that this Materia isn’t available until you get near the end game and defeat the secret Summon Gilgamesh. Chadley then appears to help you develop the Materia, and you can only make two of them.

Past that, your party members revive with 1 HP after you win any given battle, so you can always rely on that if you’re low on revival items or unable to Summon the Phoenix.

And with that, you’re all caught up on how to get Raise and Arise Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more on the game, check out our guides on the best Materia Combinations and where to find every weapon.