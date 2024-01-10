Players who enjoy playing Slap Battles on Roblox are in a constant search for new and more powerful gloves, so they can beat their opponents and slap them real hard. One of the most popular gloves is the Rage Glove. Here is our guide on how to get Rage Glove in Slap Battles.

How To Equip Rage Glove in Slap Battles

You can obtain the Rage Glove in Slap Battles on Roblox by getting a Killstreak of 50 with a Default Hand. After achieving that goal, you’ll get the Anticlimactic End badge. This gives you the desired glove.

The Rage Glove itself is red colored and has black curved lines all over it. It was added through an update that was published back in July 2022.

There is also an easier way to get the Rage Glove, but if someone asks, you didn’t hear it from us. The Anticlimactic End badge can be obtained by using the Extended Glove, but if you want to keep things fair, then you probably shouldn’t use this method.

How To Use Rage Glove in Slap Battles

Image Source: Tencelll/Roblox via Twinfinite

When using a Rage Glove in Slap Battles, you will see a Rage meter at the bottom of the screen. Every time you slap another player, the meter will increase by 20%. When the meter goes above 20%, you’ll be able to use Rage’s ability called Frenzy.

Frenzy mode increases your speed while walking around, as well as the power of the slap. But that doesn’t come without cost, because the received knockback will be increased as long as you use the ability.

Note that you can continue to fill the Rage meter while in Frenzy mode by slapping other players. This basically means you can use the ability for infinite time if you manage to continuously slap everyone around you. Also, if you don’t let the meter drop for 1 minute, you will get the Prolonged Anger badge and a Hybrid glove.

That’s all you need to know about getting a Rage Glove in Slap Battles. For more Roblox guides, check all Project Slayers Codes or all Roblox Project New World Codes.