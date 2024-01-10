How to Get Orbit Glove in Slap Battles

The Orbit Glove in Slap Battles is one of the best gloves to have if you want to unlock other gloves which require more slaps to unlock them. If you are looking to grind out some slaps, then the Orbit Glove can help get you to your goal quicker than an ordinary glove! Find out below how to get the Orbit Glove for your collection in Roblox Slap Battles.

How to Unlock the Orbit Glove in Roblox Slap Battles

The Orbit Glove is pretty powerful with a range of 52 Power and 16 Speed. The special thing about this glove, however, is the passive power: Glove Juggling. This power is activated once you slap an opponent and gives you extra gloves which orbit your character. These orbital gloves slap any opponent who comes near, helping you grind out slaps quicker than a regular glove battle.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

To get this Orbit Glove you need to first unlock the You Monster badge. Once you have this badge the glove will be available to equip in the lobby. So how do we get the You Monster Badge?

How to Get the You Monster Badge in Roblox Slap Battles

The You Monster badge is unlocked by killing Bob. Bob is an NPC sent off by an opponent using the Bob Glove. This glove sends a creepy guy (Bob) after you to deal more slaps. You can gain the You Monster badge by getting Bob to follow you to the Cube of Death, and have him touch it and die.

Poor Bob will be eliminated and you get your badge for killing Bob who, let’s face it, was only doing his job. The easiest way to achieve this is by getting a friend with the Bob Glove to join you in a game. Get your friend to send Bob after you while you lead him to the Cube of Death.

Once Bob is dead you can return to the lobby and claim your Orbit Glove. For more Roblox hints and tips including how to get other gloves, find guides in the list below.