How to Get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth

There are a wealth of materials for you to track down in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, but one of the most valuable is Pirate Jetsam. It’s incredibly rare though, so you wouldn’t be blamed if you need help finding the stuff.

FF7 Rebirth Pirate Jetsam – Where to Find Pirate Jetsam and What it Does

To save you some time searching every corner of the world’s map, we’ll put it plainly: Pirate Jetsam can only be found in the Meridian Ocean region in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The material is contained within glowing purple barrels floating around in random parts of the Ocean, and you get the material by driving the Little Bronco over them.

You can then use the material via the Item Transmuter to create upgraded versions of some of the game’s best Accessories. Each upgrade requires one piece of Pirate Jetsam, and you can make multiple versions of a given Accessory if you so choose.

How to Find Every Pirate Jetsam Fast

Each barrel only contains one piece of Pirate Jetsam though, so you’ll need to track down a fair number of them to craft all of the best Accessories. Fortunately, there is a way to save yourself some time and headaches during your search.

After you gain access to the repurposed Little Bronco in Chapter 12 of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you can interact with a glowing purple chest in Costa Del Sol. This triggers the Pirate King’s Treasure discovery quest, and you can then travel to the points shown on a treasure map to gather the materials needed to make the Corsair’s Compass via the Item Transmuter. There are four points in all, and each features a powerful Fiend variant you need to defeat to nab their crafting material.

Once you gather every material and make the compass, it will point you in the direction of any Pirate Jetsam in your vicinity while piloting the Little Bronco with a golden compass dial on your screen. The dial adjusts as you get closer or further away from the Jetsam, so it’s hard to miss the material once you’re alerted to it.

And that’s all there is to know about how to get Pirate Jetsam in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. For more on the game, be sure to check out our other guides on what the best Materia combinations are and how to get all the Summons in the game.