All New Spider-Man 2 Suits & How to Get (June 2024)

Spider-Man 2 players will be treated to eight brand-new suits to play around with in the game’s next big free update on June 18. These will be joining the already staggering number of suits already available in Spider-Man 2. Find out how to get the new Spider-Man 2 suits below!

All you need to do to get to the eight new suits for Spider-Man 2 is to download and install the free 1.003.000 update when it releases on June 18, 2024. Then, you will be able to access the new suits at the bottom of the list in the Suits tab in the menu in Spider-Man 2.

Downloading and installing the update will give you immediate access to the new suits. There are no other unlock requirements needed to get them. It’s important to note that you will be able to change and adjust the colors of all eight new suits for update 1.003.000. They will each come with additional suit styles to mix and match as you see fit.

There are eight brand-new suits (evenly split between Peter and Miles) released alongside update 1.003.000 of Spider-Man 2.

Four of these are designed in partnership with fashion designer Colm Dillane, AKA KidSuper, and some special guest collaborators. The remaining new suits are fan-favorite legacy suits that make a return from Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Check them all out below!

Metro Suit (Miles Morales)

Image Source: Insomniac Games

The Metro Suit is solely designed by KidSuper and sports a slick, puffer jacket design. It will also feature additional suit styles, which include red on black, classic Spidey, and teal on purple.

Ginga Suit (Miles Morales)

Image Source: Insomniac Games

Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Jr. teamed up with KidSuper to create a love letter to Brazil. It has striking blue, black, green, and yellow colors that evoke the flair of Vinicius Jr’s home country. It also comes in additional suit styles of red on black, classic, and gold on white.

Fluro Suit (Peter Parker)

Image Source: Insomniac Games

With the help of KidSuper, professional F1 driver Lando Norris wanted to impart a sense of speed that comes straight out of a motorsports competition. The suit features Norris’ trademark Fluro color, as well as a racing-inspired helmet and carbon suit effect. Its additional styles include the classic color scheme, white on black, and pink on blue.

Motorchic Suit (Peter Parker)

Image Source: Insomniac Games

Actress and model Rina Sawayama wanted a more rugged feel for her motorbike-inspired look for Peter Parker’s Spider-Man. Co-designed by KidSuper, the Motorchic Suit involves a lot of heavy-duty leather with plenty of metallic detailing that gives it an edgier vibe. It also comes in classic, black, and gold suit styles.

Last Stand Suit (Peter Parker)

Image Source: Insomniac Games

The Last Stand suit is a returning favorite that gives Peter a bit of an edgier feel with its chic red and black leather jacket. Its additional styles include a more classic variant, full black, and an Arachno-Man-inspired yellow and green.

Into The Spider-Verse (Peter Parker)

Image Source: Insomniac Games

Based on the traditional Spider-Man suit from the much-beloved Into The Spider-Verse movie, this suit oozes flair and character. What’s more, players can opt to enable the Film Style Animation mode for the suit, which gives the same iconic animation style from the movies.

Animated Suit (Miles Morales)

Image Source: Insomniac Games

Another fan-favorite, Miles Morales’ Animated Suit makes a return to Spider-Man 2. It features a stylized, cel-shaded design that comes straight out of a cartoon.

Uptown Pride Suit (Miles Morales)

Image Source: Insomniac Games

Fans will be happy that Miles’ Uptown Pride suit is coming back after it first appeared in his own Miles Morales spin-off in 2020. It features a sleek black and gold design, as well as all-new silver trim, black on red, and blue on pink suit variants.

That’s all there is to know about all the new suits for Spider-Man 2 and how to get them. For more on the game, be sure to check out how to change the time of day and how to replay missions. If you’re looking to start over, head over to our guide on Spider-Man 2’s New Game Plus mode here.

