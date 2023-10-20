Is There New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2? Answered

In a cinematic adventure like Insomniac Games’ superhero sequel, it’s always fun reliving those exciting moments. While there’s no surefire way of replaying missions outside of rolling back to a previous save, the idea of replaying the entire game by way of a New Game Plus mode is always a tantalizing proposition. For that reason, you may be wondering whether there is a New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2.

With that in mind, let’s get into the details.

Does Spider-Man 2 Have New Game Plus?

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

We’ll get right to the heart of the matter: At launch, Spider-Man 2 will not feature any New Game Plus mode, which may be a little disappointing to hear. Thankfully, however, all is not lost.

Insomniac Games’ Community and Marketing Director, James Stevenson, recently took to X (formerly Twitter), to placate fans and set their minds at ease.

Specifically, Stevenson has gone on record to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to Spider-Man 2 in a future update.

No – we’re working on an update for those features but they won’t be in Day 1 — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) October 17, 2023

When Will Spider-Man 2 Get NG+?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there’s no concrete timeline for when New Game Plus will arrive in the game. If we were to speculate, we’d wager that the feature may arrive at some point over the course of the next one or two months after launch.

That said, we don’t currently have an official date for the NG+ feature, so take that with a pinch of salt. As soon as we hear official confirmation, however, we’ll be sure to update this page with the requisite information.

And that concludes our guide on whether or not there is a New Game Plus mode in Spider-Man 2. As always, if you’re looking for more handy tips and tricks, make sure to peruse our further coverage down below before you go. And as always, stay tuned to Twinfinite for more coverage as it happens.