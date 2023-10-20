Can you replay missions in Spider-Man 2? Answered

Insomniac Games’ open-world action-adventure sequel is filled to the brim with memorable characters, dastardly villains, fancy suits, and some really cool missions. In fact, some of said missions are so much fun to play, many folks out there may be wondering whether they can replay missions in Spider-Man 2. It’s a straightforward question, and we’ll get to the bottom of this mystery right this instant. Let’s go!

Is It Possible to Replay Missions in Spider-Man 2?

To cut a long story short: No, you cannot replay main story missions in Spider-Man 2.

Much like its predecessors, players will be unable to replay any main story missions once they’ve been completed. Once a task is finished, you can only proceed to the next story mission or Side Missions (which are also not replay-able).

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

That being said, there is one method of replaying portions of Spider-Man 2, though it’s a little bit awkward to do so. In short, you’ll need to revert back to a previous save if you’re looking to replay a specific mission. Admittedly, that’s far from ideal, but it does give players the opportunity to relive a certain mission or moment in the game’s story.

Another approach worth mentioning is the fact you could simply wait to replay Spider-Man 2 in New Game Plus mode. Granted, NG+ mode will not be available at launch, but the US-based studio has gone on record to confirm that NG+ will be coming to the game in a future update.

Outside of rolling back to a prior save or playing NG+, however, there is no in-game option that allows you to replay a main story objective in Insomniac’s sequel.

And, voila! That’s a wrap for our guide answering the all-important question of whether you can replay missions in Spider-Man 2. Apologies if it’s not the answer that you were looking for!