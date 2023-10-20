Can You Change Time of Day in Spider-Man 2? Answered

With so many open-world experiences releasing these days, it’s quite common to stumble upon quests that are time-sensitive, or only take place during the day or the night. And as Insomniac Games’ latest action-adventure sequel fits that mould, many players may be pondering the question: Can you change the time of day in Spider-Man 2? Don’t worry, as we’re going to answer that very question down below. Let’s get into it, shall we?

Is It Possible to Change the Time of Day In Spider-Man 2?

In a nutshell: No, you cannot manually change the time of day in Spider-Man 2.

Instead, the time of day occasionally changes as part of your story progression, though there’s no in-game way to change it yourself. For example: As you progress the main story, the time of day will shift to night. It will then stay dark out until you progress the main story, and this remains true no matter how long you play or how many side missions you complete.

In comparison, 2018’s Spider-Man did have a way of changing the in-game clock. Admittedly, it was a slightly convoluted process, where you had to beat the game and head to a research station to manually change the time of day.

Meanwhile, 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales also had a method of changing the in-game clock by beating the game and toggling an option in the menu.

Whether this feature will be added in a future update — much like New Game Plus mode — remains to be seen. However, there has not been any official word from Insomniac Games regarding this. If we hear anything official, we’ll make sure to update this page to help keep you looped you in.

So, there you have it, folks. That’s everything you need to know regarding whether you can change the time of day in Spider-Man 2. For more, feel free to browse the related links below.