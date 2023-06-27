How to Get Never Coming Down Trophy in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Never Coming Down trophy is a challenge you can complete by performing Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook’s Gambit in the air without touching the ground. This Final Fantasy 16 achievement is definitely easier said than done, and many players may have trouble accomplishing this feat. If you need tips to unlock this trophy, we have created this guide to help you out!

Final Fantasy 16 Never Coming Down Trophy Guide

Since you can only have two active abilities in the Garuda set, you must master at least one skill and assign it to another active Eikon. For me, I decided to master Wicked Wheel and attach it to the Phoenix set while keeping Gouge and Rook’s Gambit active in Garuda.

My plan was to perform a double jump and then use Wicked Wheel first. Afterward, I would follow it up with Gouge and end it with Rook’s Gambit. It took me around 10 minutes before I managed to accomplish the challenge.

Gouge is definitely the most tricky ability since it can last quite a while, especially when you keep attacking the enemy. Just remember not to keep smashing the Square button and quickly cast Rook’s Gambit.

You can also consider pursuing this trophy at the Hawk’s Cry Cliff near Matha’s Rest. This area has a lot of high ledges that you can use as your springboard, and the extra height may help you stay in the air much easier than performing a double jump.

Once you’re done with the challenge, you can reset the upgrades on the ability you master by holding the Square button. The game won’t penalize you for changing your mind, and you can keep all of your hard-won skill points.

Now that you have obtained the Never Coming Down trophy, you can try unlocking other achievements in Final Fantasy 16. For example, you may need some help getting the And They Opened Up My Mind trophy since it requires collecting six signboards from various regions in Valisthea.

