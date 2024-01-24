How to Get Metal Sheets in Enshrouded

Having good armor and tools is essential for any RPG or adventure game you play. For that, though, you will need Metal Sheets, which will prove tricky to come by on your Enshrouded journey. Therefore, we’ve prepared a few tips to help you out.

How to Craft Metal Sheets in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you want to craft Metal Sheets in Enshrouded, you will first have to get Charcoal and Metal Scraps. To even get access to the recipes, you will first need to find the Blacksmith Survivor and summon them to your base. He will then expand your crafting options to the Kiln, the Forge, and, in turn, to Metal Sheets.

For each Metal Sheet, you will need two Charcoal, two Metal Scraps, and two minutes of in-game production time in the Forge. If you want to speed this up, you should build multiple Forges and Kilns and use them at the same time.

This way, you can ensure a steady supply of resources and speed up your Metal Sheet farm in Enshrouded exponentially. Moreover, it works for other resources, too, so try things out yourself and see whether you can accelerate all your crafts this way.

Tips on How to Get Crafting Materials

Charcoal only requires Dirt and Wood Logs to make, making it fairly easy to get. On the other hand, getting Metal Scraps can be a pain. You can find them primarily in rebel outposts, and each felled rebel warrior will drop two or three of them.

However, destructible objects, chests, and metal piles that you can loot may also contain them. I advise you to loot all of those if you stumble upon them within a dungeon or fort. The ones that are stacked atop each other are especially good, since destroying the bottom ones will also break any that are above them, scoring you a bunch of loot with just a few swings of your sword.

What to Make With Metal Sheets in Enshrouded

Metal Sheets that you get in Enshrouded should be reserved for crafting metal armor and shields. These are some of the best early-game items for melee builds and can even provide survivability for ranged classes as well.

Additionally, you can use them to produce metal building materials. That way, you can make a full-metal castle. It won’t help you much against enemy creatures unless you build it right within their territory, but it certainly looks cool.

That should be everything you need to craft and use Metal Sheets in Enshrouded. If you need help with something else in Enshrouded, do check some of the other guides we have here on Twinfinite. We even linked a couple right below, so you can save time looking for them.