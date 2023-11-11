Final Fantasy XIV has grown into a massively popular, ever-growing MMO that is full of such an abundant variety of items for players to collect and use to customize their characters.

One of the most highly-sought type of items is hairstyles, and there are plenty of them to collect throughout the game, including the Lexen-tails hairdo. If you’re wondering where exactly to get this fancy ponytail, here is our handy guide for how to get Lexen-tails hairstyle in FFXIV.

What is the Lexen-tails Hairstyle & Where to Get It in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

This particular ponytail may seem familiar, as it was actually the original style of young Alma Lexentale, one of the pivotal characters during the “Return to Ivalice” raid arc of the Stormblood expansion. She sported this look with a charming, dark green dress, and if you’ve been wanting her kind of low-set ponytail style, turns out it’s quite easy to get and probably not in the place you’d expect.

Rather than it being a drop during the actual Ivalice raids, to get the Lexen-tails hairstyle you simply need to pay a visit to the Gold Saucer. Head to the Entrance Square area and speak to the Prize Claim Attendant NPC behind the counter, to the left of the Mini Cactpot Broker you visit for your daily Mini Cactpot tickets. You’ll find the hairstyle voucher under the ‘Prize Exchange III’ category, under the name “Modern Aesthetics – Lexen-tails”.

It costs 50,000 MGP, so make sure you have enough saved up. If you’re low on tokens and wondering what the best ways are to earn MGP quickly, consider looking at our own guide to the Gold Saucer.

Once you have the voucher, simply ‘Use’ it from your inventory which permanently add it to your character’s save file. Then pay a visit to any nearby Aesthetician to change your hairstyle for 2,000 gil.

That concludes our guide for how to get Lexen-tails hairstyle in FFXIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you’re a fan of this particular style, or any other that you prefer.

