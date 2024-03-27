How to Get Infinite Jail Keys in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can get jailed if you commit a crime in the cities. Luckily, you can break out of jail yourself, and we’re here to explain how to obtain an infinite Jail Key.

How to Get a Permanent Jail Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can obtain a permanent jail key in Dragon’s Dogma 2 during The Caged Magistrate main quest. Captain Brant will let you borrow the Gaol Key that can unlock as many doors in the dungeon as you want. Unfortunately, the man will ask you to return the item when you report back, but you still have a chance to get a copy of this item.

First, you must go to the Checkpoint Rest Town west of Vermund. You will eventually go to this settlement when you have to enter the Battahl region to progress the main story. At this point, you won’t be able to pass the gate, but you only need to find Ibrahim’s Scrap Store.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

This shop is marked with the paper and quill icon on your map. Unlike regular stores, Ibrahim only sells fake items; you can even hire him to make forgeries. The items you replicate generally won’t have the original power of the genuine article, but this is not the case for the Gaol Key.

When you speak to Ibrahim, select the ‘Request a forgery’ option. Then, pick the Gaol Key and pay 5,000 Gold. Afterward, you must wait three days for Ibrahim to make a copy. Luckily, Checkpoint Rest Town has a bench, which you can use to fast-forward the time.

Once you collect the copy of the Gaol Key, you can return the genuine article to Captain Brant. Now, you can use your replica of the permanent Jail Key to escape the dungeon whenever you get into trouble.

Once you collect the copy of the Gaol Key, you can return the genuine article to Captain Brant. Now, you can use your replica of the permanent Jail Key to escape the dungeon whenever you get into trouble.

