Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a very unique NPC that allows you to forge any and all items in your inventory. However, these forgeries come with a bit of a caveat. Today we’ll go over how to find this NPC, how the forgeries work, and the best items to forge in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where Is the Forgery Shop in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Ibrahim’s Scrap Shop is located in the Border Checkpoint Town on the Vermund side of the border. His shop has a unique item that looks like a notepad page and his shop is tucked away in a little corner to the right at the end of the town. Besides forgeries, he also sells some interesting items that allow you to complete certain quests, like crossing the border.

How do Forgeries Work?

You can pay Ibrahim a certain amount for each item forged. The forged items will generally share a similar funnier variant of the original and appear the same. The only difference is that sometimes they’ll lack the functionality of the original. Most forgeries have a strange sweet and delicious smell, so he might be baking these in the back.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Regardless, some forgeries do have their uses and are worth getting immediately. Note that you’ll have to wait a full day for him to complete a forgery once commissioned. Sit on a nearby bench and pass the time.

What Items to Forge in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Myrddin and Trysha’s Grimoires

Myrddin and Trysha both ask you to retrieve five rare Grimoires, but the game only has a limited number of these. Instead, you can forge all five and hand the fakes over to Myrddin.

Fulminous Shield

Howling Blizzard

Nation’s Death Knell

Towering Earth

Let There Be Light

Vernworth Gaol Key

You get the Vernworth Gaol Key during the quest to free Magistrate Waldhar from the castle prison. Unlike regular Gaol Keys that break after a single use, this one has unlimited uses. However, you’ll have to return it when the quest ends. Instead, you can take the Western Oxcart in Vernworth straight to the Border Checkpoint Town and have a forgery made. The forgery works exactly the same as the original and you now have an unlimited get-out-of-jail-free card.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Jadeite Orb

Lastly, we have the Jadeite Orb, which is an item in demand by several NPCs. So far, we’ve run into three different NPCs with quests asking you for the Jadeite Orb. We suggest making two copies and learning about the questline.

Forgery is an extremely useful mechanic for delivery quests of valuable items in demand by multiple NPCs. We’ll be sure to experiment and update this list with even more useful results.

That’s all you need to know on how to forge items and the best items to forge in Dragon’s Dogma 2. In the meantime, learn how to find Rodge and how to enter Myrddin’s home.

