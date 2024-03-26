Best Funny Character & Pawn Name Ideas for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a terrific game when it comes to character creation, but it offers an extra layer via the fact that other players can hire your Pawns. As such, you wouldn’t be blamed for wanting some help in coming up with funny names for you and your Pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Funny Pawn and Character Names, Listed
In general, there are a plethora of different names that can give people a laugh and convince them to hire your pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Some can be silly in their own right, and can brighten someone’s day through their own merit alone. Others can draw off of memes, notable celebrities, and other real-life people to make reference to something worthy of getting a chuckle out of them.
We’ve listed a decent number of names down below. Chances are high that we’ll add even more as time goes on too, so be sure to check back in at your earliest convenience.
- Al Bino
- Al Dente
- Al Fresco
- Andy Griffith
- Anna Konda
- Apple Bee’s
- Auntie Histamine
- Backdoor Barney
- Bada Bing
- Bada Boom
- Barb E. Doll
- Barbenheimer
- Bonk
- Bingus
- Bongus
- Booger McSugar
- Burns Toupee
- Buster Nut
- Brick Dupman
- Chungus
- Crypto the Shill Bro
- Clark Rash
- Dangle
- Deez (Pawn’s name – Nootz)
- Dingle
- Dirty Frank
- Dumpster Wizard
- Electric Boogaloo
- Fanny O’Rear
- Fanny Burns
- Fanny Hertz
- G. Round Hoggin
- Git Goodson
- Grass Toucher
- Hamilton Burger
- Holly S. Metaphor
- I.P. Freely
- Jiggles
- Kent C. Strait
- Lou Sir
- Luke Warm
- Milkshake Duck
- Mittens
- Mr. McMid
- Norm L. Dude
- D. Oder Aunt
- Lord Pum Pindump
- The Rizzler
- Scoop D. Poo
- Scott E. Dosentno
- Seymour Assess
- Seymour Buttz
- Simp Lee
- Sir Humbel Brag
- Slopenheimer
- Spantz
- S. Panker
- Thunder Head
- Urma Amis Phat
- Video Game Boy
- Vin D. Sell
- Wide Load
- Whiskers
- The Yeti
- Zero Riz
That does it for our list of funny names you can use in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more helpful tips and tricks, check out our guide on how to recruit worthwhile Pawns as well as our list of things to do after you beat the game.