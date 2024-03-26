Best Funny Character & Pawn Name Ideas for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a terrific game when it comes to character creation, but it offers an extra layer via the fact that other players can hire your Pawns. As such, you wouldn’t be blamed for wanting some help in coming up with funny names for you and your Pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Funny Pawn and Character Names, Listed

Image Credit: Capcom

In general, there are a plethora of different names that can give people a laugh and convince them to hire your pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Some can be silly in their own right, and can brighten someone’s day through their own merit alone. Others can draw off of memes, notable celebrities, and other real-life people to make reference to something worthy of getting a chuckle out of them.

We’ve listed a decent number of names down below. Chances are high that we’ll add even more as time goes on too, so be sure to check back in at your earliest convenience.

Al Bino

Al Dente

Al Fresco

Andy Griffith

Anna Konda

Apple Bee’s

Auntie Histamine

Backdoor Barney

Bada Bing

Bada Boom

Barb E. Doll

Barbenheimer

Bonk

Bingus

Bongus

Booger McSugar

Burns Toupee

Buster Nut

Brick Dupman

Chungus

Crypto the Shill Bro

Clark Rash

Dangle

Deez (Pawn’s name – Nootz)

Dingle

Dirty Frank

Dumpster Wizard

Electric Boogaloo

Fanny O’Rear

Fanny Burns

Fanny Hertz

G. Round Hoggin

Git Goodson

Grass Toucher

Hamilton Burger

Holly S. Metaphor

I.P. Freely

Jiggles

Kent C. Strait

Lou Sir

Luke Warm

Milkshake Duck

Mittens

Mr. McMid

Norm L. Dude

D. Oder Aunt

Lord Pum Pindump

The Rizzler

Scoop D. Poo

Scott E. Dosentno

Seymour Assess

Seymour Buttz

Simp Lee

Sir Humbel Brag

Slopenheimer

Spantz

S. Panker

Thunder Head

Urma Amis Phat

Video Game Boy

Vin D. Sell

Wide Load

Whiskers

The Yeti

Zero Riz

That does it for our list of funny names you can use in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more helpful tips and tricks, check out our guide on how to recruit worthwhile Pawns as well as our list of things to do after you beat the game.

