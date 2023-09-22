How to Get ICONS in EA FC 24: All ICON Player Cards

EA Sports may no longer be in a partnership with FIFA, but that doesn’t mean Ultimate Team is going anywhere. Not only that, but ICONS are returning as well. So what does that mean for Ultimate Team players? Well, that’s why we’re here. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to get ICONS in EA FC 24 and reveal all ICON players this year.

What Are ICONS in EA FC 24?

ICONS are back in EA FC 24, with every card new and old looking back at a historic footballer of their time. This year, five women make their ICON debuts. Not only that, but players can also look forward to changes in how ICONS operate this year. The trick is getting one — or more — and taking advantage of all they have to offer.

But first, you’ll have to get your hands on one.

How to Get ICONs in EA FC 24

Opening Packs

Completing Icon Swap SBCs

Completing Icon Player-Specific SBCs

Buy One from the Transfer Market

Opening Packs

Sure, players can certainly luck out by finding an ICON in a store pack. That is definitely a possibility. And yet, the chances of packing an ICON are extremely low. We won’t let that stop you from opening packs, though. By all means, open packs to your heart’s content.

We will, however, advise you to not spend a bunch of your own money on FC Points to get packs that have a slightly better chance to land an ICON. But at the end of the day, the choice is yours.

Completing ICON Swap SBCs

Periodically, Ultimate Team will release ICON Swap Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). These give players the chance to obtain an excellent card without having to spend money on FC Points, Packs, and the like.

Assuming these continue on in FC 24, you can expect the same type of SBCs, but that also means you won’t see them early on in the game’s release cycle. Instead of spending in-game currency, there will be specific objectives that reward players with ICON Swap Tokens. And while the objectives may not be all that costly, they can be tricky.

Depending on the ICON, players will need more tokens. The better the ICON, the more Swap Tokens you’ll need. Still, it’s a good way to get an excellent card without spending too much.

Completing ICON Player-Specific SBCs

While the ICON Swap SBCs aren’t too expensive, the player-specific SBCs absolutely are. You’ll need rare players, often with high ratings, and chemistry requirements will likely be high as well. Similarly to the ICON Swaps, these SBCs will not be available early on. By the time they are, though, hopefully your club will have a good amount of fodder to trade in.

What’s nice about player-specific ICON SBCs is the fact that you’ll know exactly who you’re getting in return. You’ll have a spot ready for them in your team ahead of time, and this isn’t a raffle or a special pack that will give you ‘1 of 4 ICONs.’ You will be getting a player you want in a position you want them to be in.

Just understand that when the time comes for these SBCs, you’ll have to give up plenty of good-to-great cards.

Transfer Market

Have you maybe found an ICON on the relatively cheaper side? Did you get some excellent pack luck early and were able to sell off several rare players for a lot of coins? If you answered yes to either of these questions, then finding an ICON on the Transfer Market could be for you!

Be warned, though, as of this writing folks trying to sell ICONs like Ronaldo, Samuel Eto’o, and Roberto Carlos for prices ranging from 1,240,000 to 2,700,000 coins. While those prices will fluctuate as time goes on, buying ICONs typically isn’t your best course of action.

That is, unless all you do is play Ultimate Team. But we’ll leave that up to you.

New ICONs in EA FC 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Women’s football makes their way to Ultimate Team from the beginning in FC 24, and with that in mind, several of the new ICONs belong to historic women footballers. For now, there are eight new ICONs making their way to FC 24, with five of them being women. Here are all of the newbies players have to look forward to, as well as their ratings. Needless to say, our new ICONs lean heavily on the attacking side of the ball.

Attackers

Mia Hamm – 93

Birgit Prinz – 92

Kelly Smith – 89

Midfielders

Bobby Charlton – 92

Zico – 91

Homare Sawa – 91

Camille Abily – 90

Franck Ribéry – 88

Returning ICONs in EA FC 24

Attackers

Ronaldo – 94

Johan Cruyff – 93

Ronaldinho – 93

Garrincha – 92

Ferenc Puskás – 92

Gerd Müller – 92

Eusébio – 91

Thierry Henry – 91

Marco Van Basten – 91

Ruud Gullit – 90

George Best – 90

Rivaldo – 90

Dennis Bergkamp – 90

Raúl – 90

Alessandro Del Piero – 90

Jairzinho – 89

Eric Cantona – 89

Samuel Eto’o – 89

Emilio Butragueño – 89

Kenny Dalglish – 89

Luís Figo – 89

Hugo Sánchez – 89

Didier Drogba – 89

Hristo Stoichkov – 89

Gary Lineker – 89

Ruud Van Nistelrooy – 89

Alan Shearer – 89

David Beckham – 88

Pavel Nedvěd – 88

Andriy Shevchenko – 88

Wayne Rooney – 88

Robin Van Persie – 88

Miroslav Klose – 88

Michael Owen – 88

Gianfranco Zola – 87

Fernando Torres – 87

Davor Šuker – 87

Robert Pires – 87

John Barnes – 87

Patrick Kluivert – 87

Ian Rush – 87

Ian Wright – 87

David Trezeguet – 87

Henrik Larsson – 86

Hernán Crespo – 86

Luis Hernández – 86

Midfielders

Pelé – 95

Zinedine Zidane – 94

Roberto Baggio – 91

Lothar Matthäus – 90

Andrea Pirlo – 90

Xavi – 90

Kaká – 89

Sócrates – 89

Patrick Vieira – 88

Steven Gerrard – 88

Gheorghe Hagi – 88

Bastian Schweinsteiger – 88

Michael Laudrup – 88

Juan Román Riquelme – 88

Paul Scholes – 88

Michael Ballack – 87

Claude Makélélé – 87

Emmanuel Petit – 87

Clarence Seedorf – 87

Frank Lampard – 87

Frank Rijkaard – 87

Xabi Alonso – 87

Michael Essien – 86

Juan Sebastián Verón – 86

Gennaro Gattuso – 86

Roy Keane – 86

Defenders

Paolo Maldini – 92

Cafu – 91

Carlos Alberto – 91

Franco Baresi – 91

Roberto Carlos – 90

Bobby Moore – 90

Philipp Lahm – 89

Fabio Cannavaro – 89

Javier Zanetti – 89

Alessandro Nesta – 89

Carles Puyol – 89

Marcel Desailly – 88

Rio Ferdinand – 88

Laurent Blanc – 88

Ronald Koeman – 88

Fernando Hierro – 88

Nemanja Vidić – 87

Gianluca Zambrotta – 86

Sol Campbell – 86

Ashley Cole – 86

Goalkeepers

Lev Yashin – 92

Iker Casillas – 90

Peter Schmeichel – 89

Edwin Van Der Sar – 88

Petr Čech – 88

There’s your primer on how to get ICONS in EA FC 24, as well as every ICON player announced so far in FC 24. And while you’re saving up for your piece of history, be sure to keep your eyes on Twinfinite for more guides, news, and future updates.