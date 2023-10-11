How to Get Ice Pick in Dave the Diver

A new tool has made its way to Dave the Diver, allowing players to break the thin ice debris throughout frozen areas. You can obtain this object from Tsuchi, but you must complete the Trapped in the Glacial Cave quest to acquire it as a reward. We’re here to help you with this mission to get the Ice Pick in Dave the Diver, beginning with the storyline’s starting point.

How to Start Trapped in the Glacial Cave in Dave the Diver

You can start the Trapped in the Glacial Cave quest by swimming down toward the right side of the Glacial Area. It’s best to avoid killing any Narwhal enemies while traveling to it since you’ll need them for the mission. At some point, you’ll spot a thick ice wall where Dave will notice a mysterious sound.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

The only problem is the fact that you can’t go through it by normal means, so you must lure a Narwhal to it to take advantage of its piercing horns. However, if the quest hasn’t been activated for you yet, you’ll likely need to install the October update and restart the game to unlock it.

How to Complete Trapped in the Glacial Cave in Dave the Diver

You can start luring a Narwhal toward the ice barrier to trigger a cutscene of it breaking the wall down (just swim toward them like any other fish.) There will be a QTE interval when it targets the debris unless you have another setting in place that doesn’t allow this gameplay feature.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

I recommend replenishing Dave’s oxygen level beforehand to survive a dangerous situation that will occur shortly after. Once that’s squared away, players will immediately be placed in a sea current filled with harmful spikes and icicles. Just try your best to avoid these obstacles for a short period and get more oxygen by the end of it if your health is low.

You’ll encounter Tsuchi and Dona, who have recently gotten themselves trapped in the cave. As you may expect, you must help them get out by using Dona’s strength to break the barrier open.

Destroy the Ice Wall

The ice wall features three break points at the top, middle, and bottom, which you’ll need to hit using Dona. Players must hold Dona and pull her back (move Dave backward) to trigger a meter for your launch. You’ll then need to target her trajectory with the lines of circles and then release the interaction when the line reaches the yellow or dark orange bar (which gives it more power.)

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Players must repeat this activity several times to break the ice wall for the Trapped in the Glacial Cave mission. Lastly, you can speak to Tsuchi to exit the area, rewarding you with the Ice Pick and other valuables.

How to Use Ice Pick in Dave the Diver

The Ice Pick can break thin ice walls, giving you access to small-scale locations in the frozen areas. You must use the Ice Pick to break the debris in the Glacial Passage with the Disappearance of Selgio quest (talk to Linchen at the Sea People Village’s Casino to begin this mission.)

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

After you select the Ice Pick interaction, you’ll begin a minigame, where you must strike the wall’s three weak points (the three star-like symbols below the bar) before the tool breaks. First, players must hit any area to see if the ice breaks, but I recommend taking your time since the Ice Pick is extremely fragile. When the point of impact showcases a large crack, you’ll know that you are getting close, so keep hitting around that area until the game indicates that you’ve hit a weak point (the two with the largest cracks are an example of what it looks like.)

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

You may have to do this minigame several times to get the right points, as I had trouble finding the correct spots. Fortunately, divers can restart it as much as they want to break the sheet of ice.

Lure Selgio in the Disappearance of Selgio

After you use the Ice Pick, you must lure Selgio out by guiding it to the slightly illuminated circle using the feed from your hand. You can create a line of feed toward it, but make sure you don’t hover the hand over the creature, as it will return to its hiding spot when you scare it off. I suggest placing the feed at the circle first and setting up the trail to complete the objective.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

When Selgio is on top of the circle, you’ll receive a perfect score, and you can use the Bug Net to capture it, providing you with a reward from Linchen at the Casino. There may be other quests associated with the Ice Pick; therefore, you can take advantage of it to grab even more items.

Now that you know how to get the Ice Pick, you can learn more about Dave the Diver’s October update by finding out the Wandering Merchant’s location. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view additional content about the game.