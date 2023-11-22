To get in on the glam game, you'll need some of these!

Final Fantasy XIV has a vast abundance of things to do throughout the game’s many expansions, intertwining plenty of battle content with a well-established social scene. One aspect of gameplay that plays a surprisingly big part in both on both those fronts is glamour.

Dressing up your character in the best and most well-coordinated Eorzean fashion is one of the best pastimes the game has to offer, and utilizes Glamour Plates which in turn require Glamour Prisms, the fundamental ingredient. If you’re newer to the MMO and wondering where to find these, or if you’re just low on stock and forgot where to get more, here is our handy guide for how to get Glamour Prisms in FFXIV.

What Are Glamour Prisms in FFXIV & How to Get Them

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Glamour has long since become an outstanding popular and profoundly integral part of the FFXIV player community. Creating fashion that speaks to both the character and the masses is as exciting as preparing for the latest raid or trial in the game. It’s not quite as simple as just throwing on a piece of gear, however. “Glamour”, speaking to the established term, is all about changing the look/design of your character’s outfit without losing the stats of the actual gear. It’s the literal equivalent of ‘transmog’ in other games like World of Warcraft.

To store any items inside the Glamour Dresser, though, you need to have a decent amount of Glamour Prisms in your inventory. While they functioned quite differently back in the earlier days of FFXIV, now their primary purpose is to easily store fashion inside the dresser.

There are two primary, consistent and easily accessible methods for obtaining Glamour Prisms (listed first), as well as three other miscellaneous ways, and they include:

Quartermaster Vendor at your Grand Company’s HQ (Company Seals currency)

Any Market Board (gil currency)

Mark Quartermaster (X:4.4, Y:6.0) at the Wolves’ Den Pier (Wolf Marks currency)

Horrendous Hoarder (X:12.6, Y:28.3) at your Island Sanctuary (Islander Cowries currency)

Gemstone Vendor at any major city or outpost (Bicolor Gemstones currency)

Here are additional details about the first two methods in particular.

Glamour Prisms From Your Grand Company’s HQ

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The first method is via your Grand Company HQ, be it the Twin Adders in Gridania, the Immortal Flames in Ul’dah, or the Maelstrom in Limsa Lominsa. As you rank up in your respective Grand Company, more and more items can be purchased from the Quartermaster Vendor (as seen above) with your Grand Company Seals currency, which you can get by fulfilling daily supply and provisioning missions (speak to the nearby Personnel Officer NPC for these), or by doing your daily Guildhest duty roulettes.

You need to be Chief Sergeant rank or higher in your Grand Company for the tier of rewards containing Glamour Prisms to unlock. Once you do, they’ll cost you 200 GC Seals/each.

Glamour Prisms From the Market Board

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The other main method for collecting Glamour Prisms is via the Market Board, a reliable (though sometimes pricier) alternative for getting certain items in a pinch. You can find them under the ‘Catalysts’ section of the Items sub-menu (see above), or simply type in the name in the Search Bar, whichever you prefer.

This can be especially handy if you’re low or out of Grand Company seals, and they generally never cost much. We clocked them at about 150’ish gil/each on the Aether servers.

How to Use Glamour Prisms in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

To essentially create “glamour” looks, you have to use the Glamour Dresser. These can be found inside any Inn Room in any major city in the game, and they’re used to store the “glamour image” of any gear item you desire. These items can be pulled from either your Armoury Chest, Inventory, or from the Armoire to the right of the dresser.

Once in the ‘Glamour Creation’ sub-menu (as seen above on the right), simply click on the item you want to store and it’ll give you a prompt which indicates that it’ll be taken out of your Inventory/Armoury Chest and placed in the dresser. Note that each time you do this, a Glamour Prism will be consumed. You can see how many Prisms you currently have to use via the counter in the bottom right corner of the sub-menu (indicated by the red arrow above).

You can remove any items from the dresser later if you wish, to make room for others you find during your adventures. As of this writing, there are 800 slots in the dresser for you to place items in.

From there, what you’ve stored can be used to set up looks on any of the 20 Glamour Plates available to you, from weapons and hats down to your shoes and accessories. You can also dye the “glamour image” of items you pick for a look with any available dyes you have in your inventory.

That concludes our guide for how to get Glamour Prisms in FFXIV. We hope you found this helpful and in the mean time let us know how excited you are for the upcoming Dawntrail expansion.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy XIV, such as our weekly FFXIV Fashion Report guide.