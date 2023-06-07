Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The beloved character of the Cinderella series has made her majestic debut in Dreamlight Valley, restoring the lost magic of lands. However, you’ll need to meet a few requirements to unlock her appearance, along with the new lineup of Friendship Quests. So, if you want to know how to get Fairy Godmother in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we’ll show you what you need to do to trigger her arrival.

Where to Find Fairy Godmother in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can unlock Fairy Godmother by opening the door to the giant pumpkin in the Forgotten Lands. You’ll automatically be rewarded with the character as long as you install the Remembering update to your selected console. Once the latest content has been installed, you’ll notice a new quest, Miracles Take Time, which will be available to play at any point.

The giant pumpkin can be found on the left side of the Forgotten Lands near the mysterious green flames:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Those who don’t see this option must progress further in the story, especially if you haven’t unlocked the Forgotten Lands. To get rid of the Night Thorns barrier for this location, players can exchange 15,000 Dreamlight, a magical resource obtained through Dreamlight Duties and Friendship Quests.

You may also need to complete other objectives for Fairy Godmother’s Miracles Take Time quest, as there will be items associated with character missions. For example, the Dreamlight Tree can only be acquired from Simba’s Seed of Memories storyline, along with the remaining Pillar-related quests.

Once you meet the requirements, you can continue to level up Fairy Godmother’s relationship to unlock more story quests.

That covers everything you need to know about how to get Fairy Godmother in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Purified Night Shards.

