How to Get Dragon Tooth in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley introduced a boatload of new content with the introduction of Ginger Island, which is just off the southern coast of Pelican Town. It features an abundance of new characters, shops, enemies, resources, and even a new dungeon. The Volcano Dungeon is home to some exciting discoveries, among then the fabled Dragon Tooth item. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on some, here is our handy guide for how to get a Dragon Tooth in Stardew Valley.

Where to Find a Dragon Tooth in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

To track down a Dragon Tooth, you’ll need to travel to Ginger Island, which you unlock by first completing repairs on Willy’s boat. Once there, make your way up the north path to the Volcano Dungeon and head inside. You’ll need to make your way through until you come across the huge Dragon skeleton on display. Lying around it will be an assortment of breakable ores and at least one purple Dragon Tooth, as seen above.

The other primary method of obtaining a Dragon Tooth is by killing Lava Lurk enemies, which literally swim across lava pools throughout the dungeon and will pop their heads up to spew fireballs in the player’s direction. Killing them has a 15% chance for a Dragon Tooth to drop, which given its relative rarity is not a bad rate.

Alternatively, if you decide to build a Stingray Fish Pond, once you have a population of at least 9 in the pond, a Dragon Tooth can drop from there as well.

What is the Dragon Tooth Used For in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Getting your hands on at least a handful of Dragon Teeth can yield some very useful and unique rewards. For example, when you pay a visit to the Island Trader you can trade 5 x Dragon Teeth for a 1 x Banana Sapling tree, which you can grow on either Ginger Island anytime of the year, or during the Summer back at the Pelican Town Farm.

Dragon Teeth can also be used to make Island Warp Totems, which can prove very useful for warping directly to Ginger Island. You can pick up this recipe from the Dwarf’s shop in the Volcano Dungeon for 10,000g. To make them you need:

5 x Hardwood

1 x Dragon Tooth

1 x Ginger

Even better, you can use them towards purchasing an Island Obelisk from the Wizard in Cindersap Forest, which can also teleport you to Ginger Island an infinite number of times. The barter price is far steeper however, as it requires:

1,000,000g

10 x Iridium Bar

10 x Dragon Tooth

10 x Banana

Lastly, a Dragon Tooth can be put into the spool of Emily‘s sewing machine along with 1 piece of Cloth to craft the Swashbuckler Hat.

Side Note: While Dragon Tooth weapons can be found in chests throughout the Volcano Dungeon, like most weapons in the game they cannot be crafted by the player. So you don’t need to worry about saving Dragon Teeth for that.

That concludes our guide for how to get Dragon Tooth in Stardew Valley. We hope you find this helpful in getting your hands on this mythical item, and let us know what you like using them for.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as our very own Stardew Valley wiki guide.