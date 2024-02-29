How to Get Crystal Tree Seeds in Sims 4

A sparkling new stuff pack has dropped in Sims 4, giving you the chance to create beautiful pieces of jewelry. Your Sim can craft crystals from all different types of precious stones. Once crafted you can charge them under the light of the moon. You can even grow crystals on a Crystal Tree! Find out below how to get a Crystal Tree Seed in The Sims 4.

How to Get a Crystal Tree Seed in The Sims 4

The Crystal Creations stuff pack in The Sims 4 has crystal and moon-themed decor items including wallpaper, storage, and furniture. An interactive Gemology Table is used to craft crystals and jewelry and nurture the new Gemology skill. The higher your Gemology skill, the more you can craft on your new table. This is where you can make your own Crystal Tree Seed.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

To craft a Crystal Tree Seed you will need to first enter build mode and purchase a Gemology Table for 650 Simoleons. You can find it in the Creative section of Activities and Skills or Off-The-Grid. Start your crystal-crafting career by making a Spire or Cabochon-shaped gem and reading any of the three crystal skill books, which are available to buy via any bookshelf. Once you reach level 3 in the Gemology skill you will unlock the ability to craft a Seed-shaped crystal.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Not only is this crystal in the shape of a seed, but you can plant it just like any other tree seed! The Crystal Tree Seed will only grow when planted in a large open garden patch, not a garden planter box, as it needs plenty of room to spread out. Keep tending to the seed by watering it and giving it fertilizer. Eventually, it will grow into a beautiful Crystal Tree.

Now you should be well on your way to becoming a Gemology expert in The Sims 4!