Category:
Guides
PC
The Sims

How to Get Crystal Tree Seeds in Sims 4

Grow your own Crystal Tree!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 01:00 pm
planting a crystal seed in the sims 4
Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

A sparkling new stuff pack has dropped in Sims 4, giving you the chance to create beautiful pieces of jewelry. Your Sim can craft crystals from all different types of precious stones. Once crafted you can charge them under the light of the moon. You can even grow crystals on a Crystal Tree! Find out below how to get a Crystal Tree Seed in The Sims 4.

Recommended Videos

How to Get a Crystal Tree Seed in The Sims 4

The Crystal Creations stuff pack in The Sims 4 has crystal and moon-themed decor items including wallpaper, storage, and furniture. An interactive Gemology Table is used to craft crystals and jewelry and nurture the new Gemology skill. The higher your Gemology skill, the more you can craft on your new table. This is where you can make your own Crystal Tree Seed.

making crystals in the sims 4
Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

To craft a Crystal Tree Seed you will need to first enter build mode and purchase a Gemology Table for 650 Simoleons. You can find it in the Creative section of Activities and Skills or Off-The-Grid. Start your crystal-crafting career by making a Spire or Cabochon-shaped gem and reading any of the three crystal skill books, which are available to buy via any bookshelf. Once you reach level 3 in the Gemology skill you will unlock the ability to craft a Seed-shaped crystal.

crystal tree in the sims 4
Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Not only is this crystal in the shape of a seed, but you can plant it just like any other tree seed! The Crystal Tree Seed will only grow when planted in a large open garden patch, not a garden planter box, as it needs plenty of room to spread out. Keep tending to the seed by watering it and giving it fertilizer. Eventually, it will grow into a beautiful Crystal Tree.

Now you should be well on your way to becoming a Gemology expert in The Sims 4! Test your own expertise with our Simlish or Swedish quiz or find out how you would die if you were a Sim.

related content
Read Article One Piece Manga 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
One Piece Manga Promo art Celebrating 1000th Chapter
Category:
Guides
Guides
One Piece Manga 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Yuji and Megumi Together in Jujutsu Kaisen Key Art
Category:
Guides
Guides
Jujutsu Kaisen 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Sylkis Green Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
View of Syklis Green on the Ground in Story Menu in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
All Sylkis Green Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article One Piece Manga 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
One Piece Manga Promo art Celebrating 1000th Chapter
Category:
Guides
Guides
One Piece Manga 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Yuji and Megumi Together in Jujutsu Kaisen Key Art
Category:
Guides
Guides
Jujutsu Kaisen 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Sylkis Green Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
View of Syklis Green on the Ground in Story Menu in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
All Sylkis Green Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Feb 29, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.