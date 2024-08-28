How to Get Crystal Skull Shards in Core Keeper & What They Do

If you’ve been playing Core Keeper for any amount of time, you surely have found many curious and strange items, wondering about what can they be used for. So let’s find out how to get Crystal Skull Shards in Core Keeper and what they do, so you won’t be left in the dark anymore.

How To Get Crystal Skull Shards

The best way to farm as many shards as possible is to explore the Forgotten Ruins. There you will find Cavelings, an enemy who just loves to mine ore walls, even though they won’t even pick it up. If you dispose of as many of them as possible, you have a 21% drop chance of getting a Crystal Skull Shard, among other items that the Cavelings will drop such as Scrap Parts and Copper Ore.

Just keep on killing as many as possible and you should be able to get several Crystal Skull Shards. You need ten of them, so if you have run out of Cavelings, just exit the world and then go back in and you should find many just waiting for you.

What Do Crystal Skull Shards Do?

If you have ten Crystal Skull Shards, you can use them to craft the Skull of the Corrupted Shaman. To do so, just stack ten Shards in your inventory. Put them in your hot bar and use the “place objects” icon to stack them (right-click with your mouse if you are playing on PC). You should have the Crystal Skull now, which hints that it has to be placed on the throne room sigil.

You should be looking for a biome that has ancient ruins, and of course, the “Old Ruins” biome is the one you should be heading towards. To find the throne room look for a room in a large dungeon with many Cavelings guarding it. Once you find the room, instead of placing the skull on the throne, drop it on the skull sigil on the ground. This will spawn the boss Malugaz The Corrupted, who can be defeated to obtain the Stolen Crystal Heart.

That’s all we have for you on the Crystal Skull Shards in Core Keeper. For more info on the game, check out our article about how to get Clear Gemstone.

