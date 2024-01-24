Even though copper is quite common in the real world (it’s even in your liver and muscles), finding it in Enshrouded though can be a pain. However, we found a reliable source. So here is everything you need to know about how to get Copper Ore in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Copper Ore in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, your best bet at finding Copper Ore in the early game is the Mark of Sameth. This location is a place of interest for the Crucible Needed for a Smelter quest that is given to you by the Blacksmith.

The crucible that you find here will let you craft the smelter in your base. This smelter might be one of the most crucial production tools early on in your Enshrouded adventure since it allows you to smelt Copper and other ore into ingots. Therefore, it’s convenient that both the tools that you need for processing Copper and the ore itself are in the same place.

However, enemies that you’ll encounter here are level 13 or higher. This means you’ll have to come either geared with high-level weapons and armor or with a bunch of options. You can also try to infiltrate the place using the tunnels, and some of the surrounding hills, but security is tight.

Also, extracting Copper Ore in Enshrouded is more difficult than extracting Flintstone or Dirt. So, you should invest the first Copper Ingots you manage to make with the smelter into crafting better tools. These will help you a lot when you go searching for materials.

That wraps everything you need to know about how to get Copper Ore in Enshrouded. Also, remember to bookmark Twinfinite For more similar guides. Some related posts are even linked down below for your convenience.