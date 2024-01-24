There is no shortage of rare materials in Enshrouded. Dirt, however, isn’t one of them. Getting by without is entirely possible, but it can make your life easier. So, here is a detailed explanation of how to get dirt and what you can make with it in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Dirt in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

You can find Dirt on almost any plot of land in Enshrouded. However, to excavate it, you’ll need a terraforming tool such as a pickaxe or a rake. Any patch of ground above the shroud will work, while the ones below will instead produce Mycelium, not Dirt.

Also, only the surface level will yield Dirt, while the lower ones will produce pure stone. There are also some places where mud covers the ground, and those are especially good for getting Dirt in bulk. Harvest Homestead is one such location available early on in the game.

What Can You Make With Dirt in Enshrouded?

In Enshrouded, Dirt is often used in combination with Wood Logs to produce materials using the Charcoal Kiln. The recipes you will make the most of are Charcoal, Tar, and Wood Acid. They are most commonly used to create Staff Charges.

How to Change the Kiln Recipe

To change which material your kiln is producing, click on Browse recipes in its menu and select the one you want. If you have multiple kilns producing different materials at the same time, you will have an almost limitless supply of useful items.

That sums up about everything you need on how to get Dirt in Enshrouded. If this guide was helpful and you want to learn more tips and tricks in Enshrouded, we have many more here on Twinfinite. Some are even conveniently linked below, so you can save some time in search and invest it into grinding those bosses.