Wood Acid (Wood Vinegar) has a variety of uses in the real world. In the world of Embervale, though, it has an even wider range of applications. So, here is everything you need to know on how to get Wood Acid in Enshrouded and what to craft with it.

How to Make Wood Acid in Enshrouded

The first thing you need to get in order to make Wood Acid in Enshrouded is the Charcoal Kiln. You can craft this production tool via the Blacksmith. He is the first survivor you encounter in the game, so getting this early on in your playthrough should be easy.

Now, you’ll need Wood Logs and Dirt. Specifically, 15 Wood Logs and 3 Dirt for each 10-stack of Wood Acid you want to produce. Deposit them into the Charcoal Kiln and select the recipe from the menu (Browse recipes button on the bottom).

Each stack of Wood Acid will take seven minutes to make, which can take quite some time and slow down your progress in Enshrouded. However, you can speed it up by making several Charcoal Kilns and firing them all up at the same time. Just make sure to split the stacks using the context menu for each resource (RMB on PC) and spread them out evenly.

What Can You Craft With Wood Acid?

Wood Acid is primarily used for crafting alchemical supplies and explosive/flammable ammo. The Shroud Survival Flask, Heal Channel staff charge, and Flare Arrows will be the first recipes you’ll unlock. You can craft all these with the help of the Alchemist and the Hunter.

With that, crafting Wood Acid in Enshrouded should be super easy. If you need help getting any other resources or with backpack and grappling hook upgrades, check out the related articles we linked below. If you are interested, there is also info on whether Enshrouded is coming to consoles.