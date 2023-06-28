How to Get & Change Outfits in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Image Source: Marvelous

If you’re going to make a living off the land in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you should look good doing it. Your character doesn’t have to wear the same outfit for the rest of their life. Fashionistas rejoice because we’ll teach you where to get new threads and how to change into them in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

How to Change Outfits in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Changing outfits in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is really straightforward:

Head back home. Interact with your dresser and choose ‘Change Look’. Pick a new outfit from the Outfit tab (it’s the clothes hanger icon).

Of course, if you don’t actually have any outfits, you need to find some. Outside of purchasing the Seasonal Outfits Set DLC, you have a few options available to you.

Where to Get Outfits For Your Character

Van’s a traveling salesman with a knack for fashion, and that’s not just flavor text. He only makes an appearance in Forgotten Valley on the 3rd and 8th of every season. You can browse new duds between 12PM to 6PM. He’ll buy stuff from you, too, as well as sell important items like the Fishing Rod.

Image Source: Marvelous

The other way is to read the bulletin board, which you should be visiting regularly, anyway. It’s where locals will ask for help in exchange for rewards, like clothing. Someone might want help making a melon salad or is looking to make a trade.

That’s everything there is to getting and changing outfits in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. It’s worth mentioning that Van will add more outfits over time, some of which only appear after a few years, so check regularly. In the meantime, read up on our other helpful guides or decide for yourself if the premium edition is worth having.

