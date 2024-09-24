How To Get Atlas Aura In Sol’s RNG

In the Sol’s RNG Era 9 update, the Atlus aura was added to the list. The new Atlas aura was created by community members NECROSIM, monstercaus, and dsdsdth. The Atlas aura adds a giant rotating globe over your head with multiple stars revolving around it and is one of the coolest new auras in the game. However, getting the Atlas aura in Sol’s RNG is no easy task.

Recommended Videos

How D You Get Atlas Aura In Sols RNG?

The Atlas is the 75th aura added to Sol’s RNG and it only has a one in 360,000,000 of rolling if you try to acquire it through normal means. These are incredibly low odds, but you can increase them by heading over to the Sandstorm biome. The chance goes up to a relatively better but still ridiculously low one in 90,000,000 chance.

Unfortunately, Heavenly Potions and Oblivion Potions are your best bet at getting the Atlas aura, but these are not easy to come by. They increase your chances quite a bit but it’s still incredibly hard to do even for players who start spending tons of Robux. You can also try to layer these with Max Luck potions but again, nothing is guaranteed and these are quite expensive. It’s really the equivalent of gambling.

Atlas Aura Opening Animation

If you do manage to somehow against all odds roll the Atlas Aura, your screen will go dark and you will see a yellow picture of the earth with a compass symbol overlaying it. You’ll hear the sound of winds and stars will start to rise and move around the planet as a fog covers the screen and then lifts, unveiling the Atlas aura.

The aura appears as a character carrying the planet Earth on their shoulders with stars rotating around it and the words Atlas on top. There will be a constellation above you and a golden compass below you. It’s an exquisite and extravagant-looking aura that references the punishment of Atlas, who was forced to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders.

That’s all you need to know about the Atlas Aura from Sol’s RNG and the probability of rolling it. For more helpful Sol’s RNG guides, learn how to get Aquatic and how to get Permafrost. Also, learn how and how to get the Eternal Flame item and the corruption biome rarity.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy