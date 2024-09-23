How Rare Is Corruption Biome in Sol’s RNG?

You may not expect it, but biomes in Sol’s RNG are incredibly important variables that affect the game. Depending on which one is active, it changes the auras available to add to your inventory – leaving room to grab a high-rarity one! Read on to learn how rare the Corruption biome is in Sol’s RNG.

Sol’s RNG Corruption Biome Rarity

The Corruption biome in Sol’s RNG has a rarity of one in 9,000, equating to 0.0111%. As such, you’ll probably need to go AFK in Sol’s RNG for a long time before spawning into the biome.

How to Get Corruption Biome

Unlike auras, where you need to manually tap the screen to roll for a new one each time, getting the Corruption biome in Sol’s RNG is more of a passive process. Every second, the system internally rolls between the roster of biomes to decide which one is picked. Sometimes it doesn’t roll on one, in which case the sandbox area remains the same as before.

If you get lucky and land on a biome in these hidden rolls, the game will ask whether you want to apply it or not. For those lucky enough to get the 0.0111% odds and land Corruption, you’ll want to confirm when that option appears.

What Does the Corruption Biome Do in Sol’s RNG?

On a cosmetic level, the Corruption biome adds a purple hue to the overworld in Sol’s RNG, with the biome itself remaining for 11 minutes before resetting to the default biome.

Gameplay-wise, Corruption introduces five exclusive auras you can only roll for when it’s active. These are Hazard, Corrosive, Hazard: Rays, Astral, and Impeached. They all have incredibly low drop rates, so you’ll have to spend a lot of time in Corruption before having any chance of getting them. Since getting the biome in the first place is incredibly tough, you’ll have to be dedicated!

That’s everything you need to know about how rare the Corruption biome is in Sol’s RNG. For more on the game, here’s how to get Aquatic, how to get Permafrost, and how to get the Eternal Flame item.

