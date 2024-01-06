Monster Hunter: World continues to enthrall players years after its release, its concurrent player count presently through the proverbial roof with tens of thousands of players returning to the hunt for the most fearsome beasts in the game.

Of course, any monster hunter worth their salt knows that to craft the best gear and weapons in the game, it’s all about seeking out and conquering the biggest and baddest monsters lurking in the wilderness, as they tend to carry the rarest of resources.

One such important resource is Amber Hardfang, which can only be found by engaging in battle with a particular monster and landing the right moves. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on some, here is our handy (eheh) guide for how to get Amber Hardfang in Monster Hunter: World.

Where to Find Amber Hardfang in Monster Hunter: World & What It’s For

Image Source: Capcom

If you’re in need of some Amber Hardfang materials for your crafting needs in Monster Hunter World, you’ll need to gear up well before you set out, as to get it you’ll need need to take down the tusked wyvern monster called Barioth, who was introduced to the game via the Iceborne expansion. Unlike other beasts you encounter at lower ranks, Barioth is not to be trifled with as it’s a Master Rank, meaning all of its stats are higher and its abilities will vary.

To find Barioth, you’ll need to venture out to the frozen tundra of Hoarfrost Reach. Be sure to remember its elemental weaknesses, which thankfully include both Fire and Lightning. In order to salvage at least one Amber Hardfang from it, you’ll need to specifically target Barioth’s head during the battle. This is the only part of its body that item will drop from, and it’s a 100% guaranteed drop if you manage to break the head. It is NOT a carved item, so make note of that.

On top of its elemental weaknesses, Barioth’s head is especially susceptible to blunt damage, cut damage, and projectile damage. The challenge is simply making sure you can hit the target, and hit it enough especially if you’re running this solo.

What Amber Hardfang Is Used For in Monster Hunter World

Amber Hardfang is used in a variety of Barioth-themed crafted weapons and armor sets, which can be forged at the Smithy and/or the Gathering Hub. They include the following:

Weapons Icicle Fang + Paladire Guild Palace Blade Icicle Spike + Nardebosche Guild Palace Sword Blizzarioths + Mountain Blizzarioths Guild Palace Sabers Ambertooth II Guild Palace Rapier Glacial Bash II Guild Palace Mace Icicle Horn II Guild Palace Bard Tusk Lance + Sabertooth Guild Palace Tower Twinfang + Ambermarch Guild Palace Order Amber Slash + Amber Hoarfrost Guild Palace Cleaver Weissritter + Elder Wolf Fang Guild Palace Disc Amber Piton + Fenrir Storm Guild Palace Rod Icicle Blizzard II Guild Palace Arc Icicle Assault II Guild Palace Rifle Blizzard Cannon + Blizzard Volley Guild Palace Bowgun



Armor Barioth Helm α+ Barioth Helm β+ Barioth α+ Layered Head Barioth Layered Head β+ Barioth α+ Layered Chest Barioth β+ Layered Chest Barioth α+ Layered Arms Barioth β+ Layered Arms Kushala Cocoon α+ Kushala Cocoon β+ Barioth α+ Layered Torso Barioth β+ Layered Torso Barioth Greaves α+ Barioth Greaves β+ Barioth α+ Layered Legs Barioth β+ Layered Legs



That concludes our guide for how to get Amber Hardfang in Monster Hunter World. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you find Barioth a particularly challenging monster, or which one you feel is the hardest to overcome.

