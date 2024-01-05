Top 10 Best Monster Hunter World Mods

The talented modding community has been hard at work since the release of World, enhancing its vanilla features for the better. So, without further ado, here’s our picks of the best Monster Hunter World mods.

Stracker’s Loader

Image Source: Stracker via NexusMods

Stracker’s Loader proves to be one of the most essential mods you can have in Monster Hunter World. It is used in a variety of player-created add-ons, including the ones found on this list. The mod permits all the files from the game to load as a native PC and has been frequently updated to match the new systematics from patches.

Without it, you may not be able to access as many mods, so you should make it a point to download it as soon as possible. Keep in mind that you can run into some errors when booting up MHW, considering several reports from players. Fortunately, it should be up and running once the creator makes more adjustments.

All Items in Shop

Image Source: Capcom

This Monster Hunter: World mod does exactly what its name implies: adding all of the supplies you need in the local general store. These resources include monster materials, decorations, tickets, and much more. However, various products will be separated into different files to organize the selection more thoroughly.

If you haven’t gotten your hands on the Iceborne DLC, fret not. The Monster Hunter World mod still allows you to access this exclusive content. Nevertheless, you must back up your save files and install the Stracker’s Loader to get it working correctly. Players can also embark on Kulve Taroth or Safi’jiiva Seige to determine unidentified items in the shop.

UHG Reshade

Image Source: Capcom via Ultra High Gaming

Since Monster Hunter World debuted back in 2018, it isn’t quite up to par with today’s graphics. That’s where the UHG Reshade mod comes in to help breathe more life into the universe. You can see a perfect example of its qualities through the above image, improving colors and graphics.

You’ll find six available presets: Realistic, Pure, Original, Cool, Warm, and Vivid. Consequently, the mod does come at the cost of a lower FPS rate depending on the preset, but it shouldn’t affect gameplay too much. Once you’ve downloaded it and followed the creator’s instructions, you can find a new Reshade option in the menu and select the one you prefer.

Skippable Cutscenes

Image Source: Capcom via Moonbunnie

Although the Monster Hunter World storyline can be entertaining to watch, having the option to skip certain cutscenes would still be beneficial. Luckily, NexusMod creator Moonbunnie developed this mod to give you the capacity for this handy interaction. You’ll see an opportunity to skip the cutscene using a designated button.

Like most mods, players must download Stracker’s Loader to access its features. Every cutscene will include this mod, but the Best Kind of Quest cannot be skipped due to an underlying issue. On some occasions, the music from these intervals can continue to play despite hitting skip, so bear that mind before moving forward.

No Scoutflies

Image Source: Capcom via MHVuze

Monster Hunter World introduced the illuminating Scoutflies, serving as your guide throughout your travels. These little guys can point you toward your target or indicate a point of interest on the map, among other things. If, for some reason, you’d rather not have them in your game, this Monster Hunter: World mod will remove them altogether.

This mod also cuts all of the sounds and visual effects, leaving you with nothing but you and your Palico during hunts. Based on my experience, I know the Scoutflies can be pretty annoying, primarily when they target multiple pathways (blinding me with their bright glow.) Thus, it can make your adventures run much more smoothly without the hassle of its constant appearances.

Curedosin MOD Pack

Image Source: Capcom via Curedosin

Curedosin’s pack has become one of the most popular Monster Hunter World mods. The add-on showcases numerous clothing options, perfect for those who want to travel around the universe in style. It comes with all kinds of outfit styles, such as Velhana Armor, Musketeer Equipment, and Blossom Clothes. Players can find these items at the blacksmith or the Iceborne DLC as long as they’ve progressed through the story enough.

When looking at the mod’s description, you can download various packs throughout the years, starting from 2019. Not only does the MHW mod usher in new clothing, but it also offers weapon decals that will scare off even the most frightening monsters.

MHW Transmog

Image Source: NexusMods via ModsPalPueblo

Monster Hunter World is packed with all sorts of amazing outfits and costumes you can give your character. Each item also comes with some useful buffs, meaning you’ll be switching clothes quite often in the game. Some players who prefer functionality over fashion might mix and match different armor pieces together to maximize the buffs.

To avoid a fashion faux pas, this Monster Hunter: World mod lets you change your character’s appearance to any available armor without having to actually change your equipment. That way, you can keep your buffs while still looking fabulous on the battlefield —talk about the best of both worlds.

All Monster Drops Increased

Image Source: Capcom via ApolloReaper

Almost every monster hunter has struggled to defeat the game’s formidable beasts, only to get a somewhat disappointing haul. So, if you’re tired of consistently earning a lousy pull, you can download this mod to increase all monster drops for a much-deserved victory. It is also possible to use this add-on with friends, yet it is relatively considered more of a cheat enhancement than the rest on this list.

The mod primarily involves carving/part break drop rates and Palico loots from large beasts. On the other hand, you can’t unlock more rare types like Wulgs, as they already have a set systematic. You can, however, anticipate an increase in common, uncommon, and specific rare objects.

Monster HP Bars

Image Source: Capcom via Haato

When facing off a monster in MHW, you won’t necessarily be able to tell how long the battle is without their HP bar. Hence, the reason for this mod download. It will display everything from their health bar, stamina, and parts break percentage. Using this feature, you’ll find it much easier to take down the game’s vicious creatures by targeting its weak points and keeping track of its status.

In addition to the widget, players can manage their character and team’s current status. You’ll see information displayed on the screen of your health and team’s damage, as well as many more features for class and buffs. The mod’s HunterPie tool works for Monster Hunter World and Rise, allowing you to use it on both platforms.

Better Palico AI

Image Source: Capcom via naruga

Your adorable Palico deserves everything good in the world, so of course, there’s a mod designated to make them even cuter and efficient. The enhancements exhibit three useful features that can ultimately save you in battle. First, the Palico’s chance of knocking you out of paralyzed, sleep, and faint states has been significantly increased.

Then, there’s the deactivation of the feline’s automatic Flashfly Cage ability, where you can manually order them to do so when necessary. The same will be done for their Coral Sonicgong while they still prioritize other skills. Overall, the mod gives you more control of the situation and makes the Palico a better-suited companion (even though they were already precious to begin with.)

That covers our picks for the best Monster Hunter World mods. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the 50 best and worst MHW character creations.