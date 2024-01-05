Monster Hunter World Iceborne: What the Download & Install Size Is

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne is the largest expansion Capcom has added to an already substantial base game, bringing with it new quests, monsters, and locations. As you’d expect, it’s going to take up quite a bit of space on your HDD. Here’s exactly what Monster Hunter World Iceborne’s download & install size is.

What the Download & Install Size Is for Monster Hunter World Iceborne

Despite Iceborne’s huge amount of content, the actual install size of the download file isn’t at all large. In fact, it’s tiny. At just 47 MB, you won’t have any issue with HDD space at all. Given how big we know Iceborne is, the install size is admittedly odd. Our assumption would be that the content was added in a previous patch but only available to unlock with this 47 MB file.

In total, then, with Iceborne install, our total file size for Monster Hunter World is now 41.22 GB.

To give you an idea of just how big that, here are some examples of full games around the same size as Monster Hunter World + Iceborne:

Wolfenstein: The New Order: 48 GB

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: 46 GB

Marvel’s Spider-Man: 46.27 GB

Just Cause 3: 42.49 GB

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne: 41.22 GB

New Additions in Monster Hunter World Iceborne

So why is the expansion such a beast? Well, as we mentioned earlier, you’re getting a huge amount of new content to sink your teeth into. This includes:

New Quests – a storyline that continues from the base game, advancing the Fifth’s Fleet efforts to understand the new World

New Locale – The snowy Hoarfrost region.

A new home base called Seliana.

New Monsters, such as Tigrex, Cortos, Popo, Anteka, Barioth, Banbaro, Beotodus, Nargacuga, Velkhana, Shrieking Legiana

New changes to all 14 existing weapon types, as well as changes to the Slinger and the addition of the new item, the clutch claw.

That should give you everything you need to know about what the download & install size for Monster Hunter World Iceborne is. For more useful tips and guides on the game, be sure to check out extensive wiki-page.