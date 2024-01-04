Monster Hunter World: How to Get Commendation Items & What They Do

Commendation items in Monster Hunter World are something that seems to be confusing a few players, so let’s give you the rundown on them.
If you want to be the very best hunter you can be in Monster Hunter World, upgrading your weapons and armor is something you’re going to need to keep on top of. While you can always buy new gear, crafting it will not only save you a bunch of money, but will put all of those crafting ingredients and materials you’ve been collecting to use.
How to Get Commendation Items in Monster Hunter World
Commendations can be earned as a rare reward for completing the high-rank quests towards the latter stages of the game. If you’re trying to farm them (as well as High Commendations), we recommend doing quests that are five stars or higher. Hunting Elder Dragons can also give you a chance at nabbing them. With these being a rare reward, the drop rate is pretty low, but you can use Lucky Vouchers to improve your chances of getting a Commendation item as a quest reward.
What Do Commendation Items Do in Monster Hunter World?
As special as they may sound, Commendation items in Monster Hunter World are just another crafting material you’ll need for some of the high-level gear in the game such as Brigade Armor, for example. The full list of weapons you can upgrade using Commendation Items is as follows, as per the Monster Hunter World wiki:
- Heavy Bang
- Defender Warhatchet III
- Defender Great Sword III
- Defender Katana III
- Sworn Rapiers +
- Defender Chainsaws III
- Defender Warhammer III
- Defender Lance III
- Defender Gunlance III
- Defender Charge Blade III
- Defender Switch Axe III
- Defender Rally Horn III
- Defender Glaive III
- Defender Light Boygun III
- Defender Heavy Bowgun III
- Defender Powerbow III
That's all we know so far regarding how to get Commendation items in Monster Hunter World.