Fighting your way through an entire town full of infected villagers and beasts in the Spanish countryside is no easy feat, as Resident Evil 4 Remake can attest. Ada faces many of the same horrors and threats during her secret mission in the game’s newly released Separate Ways DLC. Thankfully, just like Leon, she has the trusty and ever-iconic Merchant to back her up and supply her with all the weaponized means to eliminate the Las Plagas outbreak. If you’re wondering what her arsenal consists of, here is our handy guide for how to get all weapons in RE4 Remake Separate Ways DLC.

All Obtainable Weapons in RE4 Remake Separate Ways DLC (& How to Get Them)

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Below we’ve listed every weapon that can be obtained and used by Ada in the Separate Ways DLC. Most can be bought straight from the Merchant for various prices, and also discovered during exploration through each area.

This list also includes the two special weapons that can be unlocked via CP Challenges.

Weapon Name How to Obtain Blacktail Ada’s custom handgun, in inventory at the start of the campaign. Sawed-Off W870 A sawed-off, pump-action shotgun made especially for Ada; available from the Merchant as early as Chapter 1 for 12,000 ptas (base price). However, it will usually be on sale for around 9,000 ptas the first time you see it, so grab it if you can. SR M1903 Rifle A sniper rifle that can found in the very first Castle Gate area in Chapter 1. Use the ladder on the castle scaffolding to reach the exposed room at the base of the tower where the cannon that Leon uses to blast the gate open in the main campaign is at. The rifle will be sitting on a wooden table next to the scope you can attach to it. Punisher MC A handgun sold by the Merchant as early as Chapter 1 outside the Town Hall for 10,000 ptas. TMP Stock Attachment for Ada’s TMP (second default weapon) submachine gun that improves recoil and accuracy. Sold by the Merchant as early as Chapter 1 outside the Town Hall for 15,000 ptas. Laser Sight Attachment for the Punisher MC handgun, that improves accuracy. Sold by the Merchant as early as Chapter 1 outside the Town Hall for 3,000 ptas. Rocket Launcher A single-shot rocket launcher that delivers devastating damage; available from the Merchant as early as Chapter 3 outside the Abandoned Factory for 80,000 ptas. Blast Crossbow Found inside the Abandoned Factory during Chapter 3, in the same room where Leon’s possessions are stashed after being briefly captured at the start of the main campaign. Red9 A special handgun that is sold by the Merchant as early as Chapter 4 in the Fortified Tower for 14,000 ptas. Red9 Stock Attachment for the Red9 handgun that improves recoil and accuracy. Especially recommended for this gun. Sold by the Merchant as early as Chapter 4 in the Fortified Tower for 12,000 ptas. Stingray The upgraded sniper rifle that is sold by the Merchant as early as Chapter 5 in Gregorio’s Waterway for 20,000 ptas. High-Power Scope An optical scope with 3 stages that can be mounted onto any sniper rifle; sold by the Merchant as early as Chapter 5 in Gregorio’s Waterway for 5,000 ptas. Biosensor Scope This special scope is used to detect body heat and abnormalities in living creatures, particularly in hard-to-see areas of the game and especially when dealing with Regenerador enemies; can be found in the Pump Room area of Gregorio’s Waterway during Chapter 5, where you drain the water to access the lower level of the area and progress. Chicago Sweeper This is a rare, unique weapon that can only be unlocked by completing the entire campaign of Separate Ways on Professional difficulty with an A rank. Then you can obtain it from the Extra Content Shop with CP to use during the DLC campaign. It’s a Tommy gun-style submachine gun that boasts unlimited ammo and no need to reload. Elite Knife This is the second rare, unique weapon for Ada that can only be unlocked by completing all 7 Merchant Requests in the Separate Ways campaign. Then you can obtain it from the Extra Content Shop with CP to use during the DLC campaign.

That concludes our guide for how to get all weapons in RE4 Remake Separate Ways DLC. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know which weapon is your favorite to use.

