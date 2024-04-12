How to Get Aang in Fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games
Category:
Guides

How to Get Aang in Fortnite

Play as everyone's favorite Airbender.
Image of Cameron Waldrop
Cameron Waldrop
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 11:14 am

Although battle pass owners in Chapter 5 Season 2 got Korra as part of the new season, she isn’t the only Avatar character added to the game. One of the stars of Avatar: The Last Airbender has also been added, but it’s a little tricky to get him. So, if you’re hoping to continue filling out your roster, here is what it will take to get Aang in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Aang in Fortnite

It’s a little annoying, but while Aang isn’t available in the Item Shop, that doesn’t mean he is free. You’ll want to navigate to the Elements tab directly to the right of the Play screen. This is a new mini-battle pass like the game did with Jujutsu Kaisen and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Elements Mini-Pass
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The top row of rewards are the free ones, but the ones below are premium and require spending 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock through challenge progress. However, that 1,000 V-Buck buy-in instantly unlocks Aang without any further required quests or special methods. Whenever you upgrade to the Premium Reward Track, Aang will instantly be added to your locker. However, you must reach the maximum Chi/points in the mini-pass to unlock Aang’s Avatar State Aang alt-style.

Avatar State Aang Style
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Aang isn’t the only hidden/extra reward for the mini-pass, either. Anyone who completes enough of each page of quests will earn the Chakra bonus rewards to unlock the Appa Glider.

Sadly, the Elements mini-pass doesn’t last until the end of the season. Instead, it will cut off on May 3 at 2 AM ET, giving you less time to unlock all the rewards.

This is everything to know that should have you jumping into Fortnite as Aang without any hassle. If you have any further questions about the Elements mini-pass or quests, please ask us in the comments.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Infection Free Zone Best Starting Location
infection free zone screenshot
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Infection Free Zone Best Starting Location
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 12, 2024
Read Article RoBending Best Elements & Subbendings Tier List (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
RoBending Best Elements & Subbendings Tier List (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All Balatro Boss Blinds Ranked From Big Win to Fold Immediately
All Balatro Boss Blinds Ranked From Big Win to Fold Immediately
Category: Guides
Guides
All Balatro Boss Blinds Ranked From Big Win to Fold Immediately
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Infection Free Zone Best Starting Location
infection free zone screenshot
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Infection Free Zone Best Starting Location
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 12, 2024
Read Article RoBending Best Elements & Subbendings Tier List (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
RoBending Best Elements & Subbendings Tier List (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All Balatro Boss Blinds Ranked From Big Win to Fold Immediately
All Balatro Boss Blinds Ranked From Big Win to Fold Immediately
Category: Guides
Guides
All Balatro Boss Blinds Ranked From Big Win to Fold Immediately
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop Apr 12, 2024
Author
Cameron Waldrop
Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has been lucky enough to review many really great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.