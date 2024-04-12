How to Get Aang in Fortnite

Although battle pass owners in Chapter 5 Season 2 got Korra as part of the new season, she isn’t the only Avatar character added to the game. One of the stars of Avatar: The Last Airbender has also been added, but it’s a little tricky to get him. So, if you’re hoping to continue filling out your roster, here is what it will take to get Aang in Fortnite.

How to Unlock Aang in Fortnite

It’s a little annoying, but while Aang isn’t available in the Item Shop, that doesn’t mean he is free. You’ll want to navigate to the Elements tab directly to the right of the Play screen. This is a new mini-battle pass like the game did with Jujutsu Kaisen and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The top row of rewards are the free ones, but the ones below are premium and require spending 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock through challenge progress. However, that 1,000 V-Buck buy-in instantly unlocks Aang without any further required quests or special methods. Whenever you upgrade to the Premium Reward Track, Aang will instantly be added to your locker. However, you must reach the maximum Chi/points in the mini-pass to unlock Aang’s Avatar State Aang alt-style.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Aang isn’t the only hidden/extra reward for the mini-pass, either. Anyone who completes enough of each page of quests will earn the Chakra bonus rewards to unlock the Appa Glider.

Sadly, the Elements mini-pass doesn’t last until the end of the season. Instead, it will cut off on May 3 at 2 AM ET, giving you less time to unlock all the rewards.

This is everything to know that should have you jumping into Fortnite as Aang without any hassle. If you have any further questions about the Elements mini-pass or quests, please ask us in the comments.

