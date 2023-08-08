Itadori & Jujutsu Kaisen Squad Are Ready to Exorcise Curses in Upcoming Fortnite Collab

Epic Games have given manga and Fortnite fans another epic (pun intended) crossover to set their sights on, revealing a ‘Break the Curse’ event as part of the a collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen, coming in the ongoing third season of Chapter 4.

The crossover was revealed previously but, on August 7, Epic unveiled a brand new look at the upcoming event which promises to let players exorcise their curses in truly awesome fashion.

Fortnite has made a habit of ambitious pop-culture crossovers and has recently expanded into more anime and manga territory. We’ve seen My Hero Academia come and go, as well as Dragon Ball Super.

The crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen, which is live through August 25, when we expect Chapter 4 Season Four to begin, looks just as appealing and brilliantly recreated. The trailer revealed character skins for various members of the squad, including Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki.

Epic themselves teased: “The same cursed energy that dominates the world of Jujutsu Kaisen has taken over the Battle Royale Island. Harness and wield this energy in Fortnite’s Break the Curse!, running ’til August 25, 2023, at 2 AM ET!”

We expect each skin to cycle through the store, alongside some other cosmetic items, blings and pickaxes. Typically, the skins from similar crossovers cost players 1,600 V-Bucks or so. There’s no reason to think the Jujutsu Kaisen will deviate from this established pattern.

As for how the Fortnite island is affected, it’s a case of diving into the action and figuring that out for yourself. Epic tend not to reveal all the secrets of crossovers, letting players uncover them in-game instead.

There’s doubtless more exciting times for Fortnite players, with Epic sure to have more crossovers up their sleeves. Naturally, we’ll be covering them right here at Twinfinite.