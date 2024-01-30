If you’ve already pre-ordered Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, you would expect that downloading it shouldn’t be a problem, right? Well, that’s not the case for most players right now. Luckily, the solution is simple. So, read on to learn how to fix Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Steam pre-orders not working.

How to Fix Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Steam Pre-Orders Not Working

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The solution to the Steam pre-orders not working for the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is overwhelmingly simple: wait until 10 AM PST. The game is set to release at that exact time for Steam users only (yikes), so until then, no head-smashing for you.

Users on other platforms got their early access at midnight local time, which is quite unfortunate for Steam users. Nevertheless, we’ve waited for this title for a while now, and a couple more hours shouldn’t break your spirit.

What Should You Do While Waiting for the Release?

The best thing you can do until the release is to earn Twitch drops and give your adventure a cosmetic head-start. For now, you’ll only get Harley Quinn items, but there are more coming soon. Also, you only need to watch for 90 minutes, so open up a new tab, lower the stream quality, mute it, and roll with the other stuff you have to do.

What is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Now that you know the fix for the pre-order not working problem, here are some Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League facts you should know before booting up the game:

You play as one of four iconic Suicide Squad members: Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang.

You can play co-op in a party of four members, each controlling a different character. There is full crossplay support as well.

The game is an open-world action shooter set in Metropolis, a city now invaded by Brainiac, who has brain-washed the Justice League members that once protected it.

Your ultimate goal is to, well, kill the Justice League. If it’s to save the world, why not?

That sums up everything you need to know on how to fix the Steam pre-order not working problem for the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. If you want to read more about the game, check out the relevant links we’ve posted below.