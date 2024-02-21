How to Fix Stuck on Loading Screen in Last Epoch

One of the worst things you can go through in gaming is the constant rotating loading icon that doesn’t seem to have an end in sight. We’re here to help you fix the Last Epoch stuck on loading screen issue to get you back to fighting.

Recommended Videos

Last Epoch Stuck on Loading Screen Solution

You can address the problems within Last Epoch’s loading screen through the following methods:

Wait at least a few minutes

Restart the game

Play offline

Verify your game files on Steam

Run the game as the administrator

Wait until the servers clear up

Those who have already gone through this issue have suggested waiting a few minutes, as indicated by the Reddit thread below. It may take a while, but at least you won’t completely lose out on your current progress.

Otherwise, you’ll likely have to restart your game and make a few preparations to prevent this from happening again. In particular, players can verify their game files by selecting Properties and checking Installed Files. It helps find any issues that may have corrupted your file, giving it a fresh start.

Online play has also brought its own set of problems, where you may want to try out offline mode instead. However, this feature has some setbacks, and you can check out our guide on How to Change Offline Character to Online for more information. Despite its unavailable content, it’s still a pretty good way to avoid those stuck on loading screen issues within Last Epoch.

If all else fails, you can wait until the servers clear up since this is the primary reason for the error. Fortunately, Eleventh Hour Games has been installing patches to help with these problems. The team also recommends keeping track of the Server Status page to get the latest updates on these bugs and performance issues.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you with the Last Epoch stuck on loading screen problem. If you’re lucky enough to play, be sure to check out our picks for the best Acolyte skills.