How to Fix Last Epoch Online Play Unavailable Error

Any game that utilizes online co-op features can sometimes run into trouble with the amount of players. So, if you are experiencing issues, here’s how to fix the Last Epoch online play unavailable error.

Last Epoch Online Play Unavailable Solution

For starters, you can restart your game or continuously try to log into online play until it eventually lets you in. But if you’ve already tried these methods in Last Epoch, you may want to play offline mode for the time being. Currently, Eleventh Hour Games is working on server issues and has indicated players utilize this mode while they address the problem.

⚙️Offline Mode⚙️



While we work on servers, you are able to play Last Epoch fully offline.



Right click the game in your library, go to properties and select "Play Full Offline" under Launch Options. pic.twitter.com/9cuaEEH6DN — Last Epoch (@LastEpoch) February 21, 2024

Unfortunately, this seems to be the best route, meaning you won’t be able to fix the Last Epoch online play unavailable error. Steam users must find this option by right-clicking on the game file and selecting ‘Play Full Offline’ in the General section.

However, some players have mentioned that gear from Online mode isn’t available when offline. So, bear that in mind before pressing forward. The Server Status page has also listed various differences between the two modes, including a hidden online character tab, removal of bug reports, and a locked Region Selection dropdown.

More updates will continue to roll out to address these issues, including slow scene transitions and general stability problems. For example, the scenes within Town Zones are being looked over.

Matchmaking has also experienced some issues, likely associated with the halt in online play. Thus, you can wait until the servers clear up for better results.

Since the game is in its early stages, players may encounter other errors along the way. On the bright side, the team has been launching frequent updates to improve gameplay overall. It’s worth noting that unfortunately, you won’t be able to use offline players in Last Epoch’s online mode. As such, if you’re really wanting to dive into the action online, you might want to sit tight rather than diving into offline mode while you wait.

That does it for our guide on how to fix the Last Epoch online play unavailable error.