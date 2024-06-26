Players have been reporting a problem while trying to collect this Foraging duty, as they seem to not be able to reach the right amount of Night Thorns to collect this achievement. So let’s take a look at how to fix Small Night Thorns not removing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix Small Night Thorns Not Removing in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The problem here seems not to be a bug, but rather a certain tendency by Disney Dreamlight Valley of rounding up the number of Small Night Thorns you need to remove. Basically, what happens is that even though you might be seeing “1.3k”, looking like you have collected all the ones you need, you might actually still be missing some to get the achievement.

The best way to find out how many Small Night Thorns you still need to remove to get this achievement is to wait and start a new day. Once a new day dawns and you start removing Small Night Thorns as the first thing, you should be able to see the actual number that you are still missing to collect it.

Image Source: Gameloft

If you’re sure that you have collected enough Small Night Thorns to reach the number and you still cannot collect the achievement, then we suggest that you still wait for the next day. Waiting a bit should be able to get the game to recognize how many Small Night Thorns you have collected and you should be able to get the achievement. Some players have reported having to wait up to five in-game days to get the achievement, so better be patient!

That’s all we have for you on how to fix Small Night Thorns not removing in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more guides on the game, check out how to get Mushu and how to get Mulan.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy