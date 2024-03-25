Wondering how to fix Pokemon Sleep error code 25200? This error in the sleep-tracking Pokemon game has caused havoc in recent days, bricking it entirely when you fulfill certain parameters. Here’s what you can do to fix it.

Pokemon Sleep Error Code 25200 Fixes

As it stands, there is no clear way to fix error code 25200 in Pokemon Sleep. Fortunately the devs are aware of the issue, so an incoming update should resolve it soon.

The 25200 error first emerged on March 25, 2024. When attempting to feed Snorlax berries in Pokemon Sleep, the game crashes and this error code pops up. So far, developer Select Button had this to say, via the game’s X account:

The team has identified the following issues and is actively investigating:



– A bug that's causing an Error 25200 message to occur and return to the title screen when Snorlax eats berries.



To keep track of this, please see our "Known Bugs" news… pic.twitter.com/Uagx0a1cDD — Pokémon Sleep (@PokemonSleep) March 25, 2024

Whenever you plan on playing Pokemon Sleep, we recommend checking to see if a software update is available. On the Apple App Store, you can do this by simply going to the game’s listing, and will see an ‘Update’ button if there’s a new patch to install. For the Google Play Store, go to your App List and look for any new updates.

As soon as the devs release a fix to this error, you’ll be able to download it. As an always-online game, you likely won’t be able to get onto the servers without the latest software in any case, making it hard to miss.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Until then, there’s no magic workaround to get the game to work properly when feeding Snorlax berries. Your best bet is to leave the game alone, so as to avoid any crashes that may wipe your progress. Keep tabs on the game’s X page too, where you’ll hear about new patches first.

