How to Fix No Underground Water Issue in Manor Lords

There are many things that go into making a functional and balanced medieval village in Manor Lords. For example, there is the issue of food and resources, or that of having enough workers in your force to get them to do tasks automatically. But there are even more things to keep an eye on, and one of those is underground water. So, if you’ve been having problems, let’s look at how to fix the no underground water issue in Manor Lords. Keep reading to know all about it.

Manor Lords No Underground Water Issue Fix

The first thing you’ll have to check is what kind of game you’re playing. You can check that in the game settings, but based on the difficulty that you’ve chosen, it might very well be that you don’t need to take care of any underground water at all. If you’ve been playing in “Relaxed” mode, then you can simply place a well wherever you want. You don’t need to worry about underground water anymore.

So, if you can’t find any underground water at all, that might be the root issue. In Relaxed mode, the well will be more than enough for your people to access drinking water. Otherwise, if you’re playing in other advanced difficulty modes, you will have to use the Build menu to check the underground water network. Enter it, and use the overlay on the right of the screen to check out the ideal place for the well and to see the whole network.

Naturally, if you are not playing in Relaxed more and still using the overlay doesn’t show any of the underground water network, then that might be a bug. In that case, we’d recommend reporting it so the devs can get it fixed as soon as possible.

That is all you need to know on how to fix the no underground water issue in Manor Lords.

